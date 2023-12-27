Horoscope for Wed., Dec. 27, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Caner.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You look marvelous in the eyes of others today! People see you as successful, affluent, friendly and a bit bigger than life. Because of this blessing, you will easily get your way in things. You will also be convincing in matters related to politics and religion. Travel will appeal!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is the perfect day to travel or do anything that will expand your horizons. You’ll enjoy studying and learning something new. This is also a great day to explain your beliefs and ideas to others. In disputes about shared property or inheritances, you win!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Choose today to defend your best interests in discussions about shared property, inheritances, taxes and debt because whatever the situation, things will very likely be settled in your favor. When dealing with partners and close friends, you’ll be convincing! (Mind you, so will they.) Expect a lively exchange!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You can accomplish a lot today because you’re motivated and energetic. Meanwhile, dealings with those who are close to you will be upbeat and friendly. You’re attracted to doing different things today. Your relations with members of the general public are successful because you see the big picture.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You feel healthy and vigorous today! Work-related travel is favored. In fact, any task that you set for yourself related to your job or your personal life will be done with enthusiasm and effectiveness. Discussions with kids will be convincing. This is a powerful day to deal with entertainment and the arts!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Enjoy schmoozing with others today. Take time to socialize with children, romantic partners and loved ones. Meanwhile, you might make major changes at home because you’re eager to tackle home repairs. Family discussions will be lively!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Great day to entertain at home! Gatherings and meetings will be upbeat and energetic. Meanwhile, you’ll be convincing and persuasive in stating your case. You might also enjoy a short trip today because you’re full of energy! You will love to shop for pretty things.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a rewarding day to travel because you’re enthusiastic about life and eager for adventure! You’ll enjoy seeing new places and meeting new faces. You’re also ready to work hard today. Meanwhile, some of you are spending money. (Note: Avoid buying ground transportation, cellphones and computers due to Mercury retrograde.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Business and commerce are favored today. Trust your money-making ideas. Your ability to negotiate with others is top-notch, which is why you will persuade others to go along with your agenda. This is a winning day for you! Work-related travel is also likely.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a fabulous day because the sun is in your sign dancing with lucky, moneybags Jupiter. Be open to financial speculation. Meanwhile, vacations, entertaining outings, sports events and fun times with kids will please you. Behind-the-scenes research will pay off as well.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a pleasant day to enjoy your privacy and reflect on your life because you feel optimistic and grateful. Nevertheless, physical competition with friends, teams and groups might take place today. Possibly, this is a repeat performance or a chance to even the score.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a popular day for you! Enjoy schmoozing with friends! Interactions with groups, clubs and organizations will be positive and upbeat. You might be in contact with people who can help you or broaden your horizons in some way. Travel opportunities in particular will appeal to you. Meanwhile, you’re ambitious about going after what you want!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Timothee Chalamet (1995) shares your birthday. You are a sturdy, strong hero, always willing to help others, to the point of self-sacrifice. You are kind, thoughtful and compassionate. This year has been one of exciting beginnings. In 2024, life will be slower paced. Take time to seek out relationships that are supportive to you.

