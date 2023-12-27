Neuqua Valley beats Antioch, eyes a spot in the Wheeling Hardwood Classic title game

The Class of 2024 had a turbulent start to high school, with COVID limiting or completely wiping out lower-level basketball schedules.

Neuqua Valley was fortunate, with its freshman team managing to play around 15 games and losing just one. That may be one of the reasons the Wildcats have a deeper senior group than most teams around the area.

“We’ve all been really close since then and we have a good connection,” Neuqua Valley senior Joe Balgro said.

Balgro grabbed 10 rebounds and scored four points in the Wildcats’ 65-38 win against Antioch in the first round of the Wheeling Hardwood Classic on Wednesday.

Neuqua Valley only had seven turnovers and out-rebounded the Sequoits 32-22.

“Early on we dominated the boards and then we stopped rebounding and [Antioch] came back at us,” Wildcats coach Todd Sutton said. “But definitely, rebounding and turnovers are the key emphasis every game.”

Neuqua Valley’s Luke Kinkade has been a hot name in recruiting circles lately. The senior scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds.

“I’ve been hearing a little bit from all levels,” Kinkade said. “Division one, two and three. I’m just going to play it out and see what opens up. I don’t think I’ve played my best basketball yet.”

Neuqua Valley (10-3) led by four at halftime and took control with a 14-3 burst to close out the third quarter. Antioch managed just 14 points in the second half.

Senior Nathan Fiore came off the bench to score 16 points and senior Colin Gerrity scored eight. Seven seniors scored for the Wildcats, who have their eyes on winning the tournament.

Neuqua Valley’s Luke Kinkade (32) reflects during the game against Antioch. Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

“Definitely,” Kinkade said. “Everything about this year has been awesome so far. Our fans have been much better, the environment at games and the whole team being close. So we can get far in this thing. Glenbrook North could be a big challenge if we get to play them. But with our defense we can win it all.”

Senior Carter Webb led Antioch (5-6) with 10 points and four rebounds. Juniors Marshall Gehrke and Teddi Wetu each scored eight points for Antioch.

“That was a typical Todd Sutton coached team,” Sequoits coach Sean Connor said. “They were super fundamental. Did all the right things, took a million charges and they could all shoot. The first half we were able to contain there threes in but in the second half we just couldn’t do anything with it once they got too many open looks.”

Neuqua Valley will face Oak Forest in the second round on Thursday.