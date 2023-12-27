The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Ariana Grande promises new album in 2024

It will be the Grammy winner’s first album since 2020.

By  Associated Press
   
Ariana Grande arrives for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2020.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Thank you, next: On Wednesday, Ariana Grande announced that she will release a new album in 2024.

The two-time Grammy Award winner teased the future full-length album on her Instagram page. It will be her seventh studio album and first since 2020’s “Positions.”

“See you next year,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post, which included images in a studio and in front of a mixing board, and a video where someone off screen tells her it is “almost the last day of this album.” Grande responds, “I’m so tired,” and laughs. “But so happy and grateful. I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons.”

On her Instagram story, she shared a screenshot captured from FaceTime with the text, “The two moods of the album.”

She also shared posts from fans who received packages from her in the mail containing red lipstick from her R.E.M. Beauty line and a note that also read, “See you next year.”

The announcement arrives a few weeks after news broke that Ariana Grande signed to Good World Management firm, following her split with long-term manager Scooter Braun.

The new album will also be her first since her marriage and subsequent separation from real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

During 2023 Grande has been shooting the two-part film adaptation of the Broadway hit “Wicked.” She plays Glinda opposite Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. The first “Wicked” film is set for release on Nov. 27, 2024.

A representative for Republic Records did not immediately return AP’s request for confirmation.

