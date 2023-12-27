The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Wendy’s is offering 1-cent Junior Bacon Cheeseburger this week

An additional menu item must be purchased, and the order must be made online or through the Wendy’s app.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Wendy’s is offering a free small breakfast combo from 6:30 to 10;30 a.m. on Veterans Day to all service members with a valid military ID.

The fast food chain Wendy’s is celebrating National Bacon Day this week with a deal.

The Junior Bacon Cheeseburger is available for 1-cent between Wednesday and Jan. 2. 

But there’s a few catches: An additional menu item must be purchased with the burger, the order must be placed online or through the Wendy’s app after customers sign up for Wendy’s Rewards, and the offer can’t be combined with other deals.

The offer, available at participating locations, also is only allowed to be redeemed once throughout the week per customer account.

The sandwich — a combination of British beef, Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise — usually costs $2.69.

Wendy’s celebrated National Cheeseburger Day in September with the same 1-cent deal.

It also brought back last month the Frosty key tag deal, which benefits the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. The $3 Frosty key tag gets customers a free Jr. Frosty with any purchase through 2024.

