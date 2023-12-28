Horoscope for Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Cancer into Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a tricky day! Don’t throw your weight around, especially in matters related to politics and religion, because your efforts might be misguided. You might regret something. Meanwhile, despite heated discussions at home, practical and financial benefits are likely.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Avoid arguments with relatives, neighbors and siblings, which might be tempting. Instead, enjoy time spent with partners and close friends. Avoid important decisions about shared property, taxes, debt or inheritances because you might not defend yourself well.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Disputes about finances or your possessions might occur. Ironically, financial discussions related to your job or your health will go well. Avoid power struggles with authority figures because you’re in a weak position. Just coast.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Ego battles with partners and close friends might take place. Don’t waste your energy. Meanwhile, issues at work, or related to your health, might be confusing. Instead, pivot and decide to socialize and enjoy entertaining diversions, including sports and fun times with kids!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Seek solitude and peace of mind by staying behind the scenes or in the background. You’ll enjoy redecorating and relaxing at home. Steer clear of arguments with coworkers or issues about pets and your health. Agree to nothing important related to vacation plans, kids and sports because issues are fuzzy. Be careful.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Avoid power struggles with friends, groups and your kids today. Likewise, avoid a head-on collision with a romantic partner. Instead, appreciate your daily surroundings. Appreciate the people you have in your world. Be smart and postpone important decisions about home and family because issues aren’t clear.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re high visibility today, which is why it might be wise to avoid a public argument or power struggle. Instead, use your influence for financial matters or boosting your earnings. This is not the day to throw your weight around. Instead, when dealing with others, look for avenues that will give you a win-win solution.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Travel plans appeal today! You’ll love a change of scenery and a chance to do something different. Be smart and avoid power struggles about finances and possessions because they will drain your energy. Likewise, don’t be pushy with family issues today because things aren’t as clear as they look. Wait a day or two.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today is a mixed bag. You have lots of energy, which is why you might want to get outdoors and do your thing. If so, be careful. Avoid accidents. Efforts to enjoy solitude in beautiful surroundings will please you: this is guaranteed. Avoid squabbles about possessions and shared expenses.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Relations with friends and groups will be mutually sympathetic today. Nevertheless, you might find yourself at odds with a spouse, partner or close friend. Don’t get on your high horse about anything because it’s easy to make a wrong assumption. It’s also easy to misinterpret things.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Power struggles related to your job, your health or a pet might arise, which might lead to poor financial decisions about property or your belongings. Fortunately, an appeal to a boss or someone in authority could help. (You look good today, which might help matters.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

For your own good, avoid power struggles with romantic partners and your kids. Likewise, double check instructions from authority figures because there could be some confusion here. One thing is certain — travel for pleasure will definitely appeal. Get away if you can.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Joe Manganiello (1976) shares your birthday. You are confident and passionate about whatever you do. You impress others with your energy and commitment to your goals. This year has been a strong focus on partnerships. In 2024, life will be enjoyable, lighthearted and playful! Let your guard down and loosen up! See old friends.

