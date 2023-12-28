The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Dear Abby Advice Entertainment and Culture

Dear Abby: My baby’s father hesitates on being my boyfriend too

Tot’s mom loves living and raising the child together, but the man wants her to work on her behavior.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: My baby’s father hesitates on being my boyfriend too
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I have been seeing the same man for a year and a half. In the beginning, we were, basically, friends with benefits, and we were OK with that. Having both gone through recent breakups or divorce, neither of us wanted anything serious. However, after six months passed, I started falling for him. He always made clear that if he didn’t want to go down that road, we would break ties, but the way he acted indicated that maybe one day there would be more.

After eight months, we found out I was two months pregnant. Our baby changed how we both felt about a relationship, but we had things we needed to work through before going down that road. I started therapy — not for him, but because I knew I needed it for myself and, ultimately, our daughter.

We moved in together five months ago. Being together with our daughter has been wonderful. It has made me fall even more in love with him. When I recently told him I want to officially be his lady, he said there are still a few things he wants me to work on — not personality changes, but things like the fact that I’m pushy. I recognize I can be that way, and impatient too, but I feel I wouldn’t be so pushy if he gave me more definitive answers. What do you think about this? — READY FOR A REAL RELATIONSHIP

DEAR READY: I applaud you for seeing a therapist to work through your issues. Now I think the time has come for you and this man to seek couples counseling to determine whether you can iron out your differences. I am not sure whether you two were really on the same page from the beginning of this relationship. Counseling should help you decide how to move forward now that there is a child involved, because you WILL be co-parenting for a long time, regardless of the direction your relationship takes.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I own a parrot we take with us pretty much everywhere. He draws a lot of attention and questions from strangers, which I’m usually happy to answer.

You might be surprised at how many people own or have owned birds, and many of them love to share their stories about how their parrot or parakeet died. (It’s often from neglect or improper care or breeding.) These stories are often related in a jovial way, as if they should be amusing or relatable. It really upsets me to have to stand there nodding with fake amusement or sympathy. I am tempted to say something snarky, but I refrain.

I love birds, and I don’t like being reminded how disposably they are treated. People don’t tend to share graphic stories about dead dogs, cats or children in public. It makes me sad to hear about their dead birds every time I go outside to enrich my own pet’s life. What can I say to stop this unwanted and depressing storytelling before it gets started? — BIRD LOVER IN NORTH CAROLINA

DEAR BIRD LOVER: Try being honest and telling these people that hearing about their experience makes you sad, and why. That should shut ’em up.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

What teens need to know about sex, drugs, AIDS and getting along with peers and parents is in “What Every Teen Should Know.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds) to: Dear Abby, Teen Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Advice
Horoscope for Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023
Dear Abby: I’m dumping man who lied about his drug house visits
Horoscope for Wed., Dec. 27, 2023
Dear Abby: Obnoxious man blames his mom for all his woes
Horoscope for Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023
Dear Abby: The people I hire put off my repairs for months on end
The Latest
A campaign poster for the Dolton Mayor Tiffany A. Henyard outside the Municipal building at 14122 King Drive in Dolton.
Editorials
Thornton Township salary ordinance is south suburbia’s latest shady deal
The ordinance is about as politically rotten and self-serving as it gets — a bid by elected officials to use tax dollars and the law to chase away political rivals. This and other shenanigans illustrate how the southern suburbs have been plagued by corruption and bad government for decades.
By CST Editorial Board
 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 20: Visitors write down wishes at the New Year’s Eve Wishing Wall in Times Square on December 20, 2023 in New York City. Visitors wrote down wishes on pieces of paper that will be used as part of the confetti for the New Year’s Eve ball drop. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776073226
Columnists
Stop trying to understand love for Capt. Marmalade — Trump — and other New Year’s resolutions
It’s hard to be optimistic as a new year begins. But that’s what New Year’s resolutions are for — an earnest attempt at manifesting some control and hope in an otherwise chaotic and disorienting environment.
By S. E. Cupp
 
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani talks to reporters as his assistant tries to cover the protestor’s signs with his bag, after his defamation trial outside the federal courthouse in Washington, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.
Columnists
Republicans and Democrats played the blame game this year
From Rudy Giuliani to Joe Biden, many public officials rolled out a parade of excuses when accused of questionable behavior in 2023, Jacob Sullum writes.
By Jacob Sullum
 
A security camera shows a crew in an Avondale parking lot stealing a catalytic converter from an SUV in February. Catalytic converter thieves have cost Chicagoans millions of dollars in property damage.
Year in review 2023
How catalytic converter thieves woke up a reporter to a big story
After hearing thieves in action, Sun-Times consumer Watchdogs reporter Stephanie Zimmermann wondered why so many of the devices are being taken and where the parts end up.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 