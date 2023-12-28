The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Nation/World News Health

World population up 75 million this year, standing at 8 billion on Jan. 1

The U.S. added 1.7 million people and will have a population on New Year’s Day of 335.8 million people.

By  Mike Schneider | Associated Press
   
SHARE World population up 75 million this year, standing at 8 billion on Jan. 1
People look up at Christmas lights as crowds stroll around downtown Lisbon’s Chiado neighborhood on Dec. 23.

People look up at Christmas lights as crowds stroll around downtown Lisbon’s Chiado neighborhood on Dec. 23.

Associated Press

The world population grew by 75 million people over the past year and on New Year’s Day it will stand at more than 8 billion people, according to figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday.

The worldwide growth rate in the past year was just under 1%. At the start of 2024, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second, according to the Census Bureau figures.

The growth rate for the United States in the past year was 0.53%, about half the worldwide figure. The U.S. added 1.7 million people and will have a population on New Year’s Day of 335.8 million people.

If the current pace continues through the end of the decade, the 2020s could be the slowest-growing decade in U.S. history, yielding a growth rate of less than 4% over the 10-year-period from 2020 to 2030, said William Frey, a demographer at the Brookings Institution.

The slowest-growing decade currently was in the aftermath of the Great Depression in the 1930s, when the growth rate was 7.3%.

“Of course growth may tick up a bit as we leave the pandemic years. But it would still be difficult to get to 7.3%,” Frey said.

At the start of 2024, the United States is expected to experience one birth every nine seconds and one death every 9.5 seconds. However, immigration will keep the population from dropping. Net international migration is expected to add one person to the U.S. population every 28.3 seconds. This combination of births, deaths and net international migration will increase the U.S. population by one person every 24.2 seconds.

Next Up In News
Maine bars Trump from ballot as U.S. Supreme Court weighs states’ authority to block former president
Celebrity deaths in 2023: Harry Belafonte, Tina Turner, Tony Bennett, Jimmy Buffett, Lisa Marie Presley, Jeff Beck among the notables we lost this year
Family seeks justice for ride-hailing driver shot, killed in Austin
Red Line passenger wounded in baseball bat attack in Uptown
Woman wounded in West Garfield Park carjacking attempt is recovering: ‘The bullets were everywhere’
How I walk the fine line between reporting responsibly and trying to be compassionate to grieving families
The Latest
Simeon coach Tim Flowers directs his players at the Pontiac Holiday Tournament.
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s holiday tournament notebook
Scores, highlights and more from the major holiday tournaments.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters at a commit to caucus rally Dec. 19 in Waterloo, Iowa. It is likely that the Supreme Court will have the final say on whether Trump appears on the ballot in Maine and other states.
Nation/World
Maine bars Trump from ballot as U.S. Supreme Court weighs states’ authority to block former president
The decision by the secretary of state will be suspended until Maine’s state courts hear appeals by Trump lawyers.
By Nicholas Riccardi | Associated Press and David Sharp | Associated Press
 
Tina Turner performs in Germany in 2004.AP
Entertainment and Culture
Celebrity deaths in 2023: Harry Belafonte, Tina Turner, Tony Bennett, Jimmy Buffett, Lisa Marie Presley, Jeff Beck among the notables we lost this year
Locally, Chicago mourned the loss of Mike Nussbaum, Frank Galati, Dick Butkus, Harry Porterfield, Bill Zehme and more.
By Associated Press
 
Lonzo Ball
Bulls
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is pain-free and will start running next month
It has been a slow process for Ball after the third surgery on his left knee, but coach Billy Donovan said Ball was in town last week and is set to start running in January.
By Joe Cowley
 
Adriana Arocha-Duque and her beloved dog, Hunter, on Christmas Eve.
Crime
Family seeks justice for ride-hailing driver shot, killed in Austin
Adriana Arocha-Duque, 34, who sought asylum in the U.S. from Venezuela in 2017, was found shot to death in her SUV Tuesday evening in Austin. No one is in custody.
By Emmanuel Camarillo and Sophie Sherry
 