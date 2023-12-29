Horoscope for Friday, Dec. 29, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It’s easy to overdo things, especially if you’re socializing and having a good time. You might eat too much, drink too much or spend too much. (“But we’re having fun!”) You might also make travel plans, because sandy beaches and sunny climes are calling your name!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

It’s so easy to be a couch potato today, watching daytime TV, eating your favorite, salty snacks. Relax. Tell yourself that you’re taking a mental health day. In discussions with family members, don’t promise more than you can deliver — which you might be tempted to do.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Because relations with others are warm and friendly, this is a lovely day for you to socialize, especially with friends and partners from your past. You will also enjoy short trips and a chance to meet others. Reach out to others. (Stick with the truth.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a good day to finish projects related to your job, your health or a pet. However, be careful when it comes to spending money because you’ll be tempted to go overboard. You might want to buy something extravagant. Or pick up the tab. Be sensible because you’re a frugal sign.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The moon is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, which makes you want to kick back and relax. You want to have fun! Note: Be careful because your financial judgment might be off. You’re a generous sign, but today you might go overboard! Avoid financial regrets.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you prefer to keep a low profile. However, you might want to do something to make where you live look more attractive. Perhaps some redecorating ideas or a DIY project? This is a playful time for you, so just kick back and relax. Don’t push yourself.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’ll enjoy hanging out with others today. However, the thing to remember is not to agree to anything important or promise more than you can deliver because it’s easy to go overboard, especially in discussions about shared property and money. Meanwhile, home, family and a parent will likely be your focus.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today people seem to know personal details about your private life. Be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control. When talking to parents, bosses, authority figures and the police, be moderate. Stick with the truth. Don’t stretch things or go overboard, because you will regret it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you want to do something different. Travel is perfect. Why not be a tourist in your own town and explore the neighborhood? Go someplace you have never been before and meet new people. It’s a great day to shop for wardrobe goodies for yourself.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be careful discussing loans, debt, inheritances or shared property today — in other words, anything to do with how you share your wealth or resources with someone else. The reason for caution is you might agree to something that you will later regret. Don’t give away the farm!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today the moon is opposite your sign, which happens for 2 1/2 days every month. This means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Don’t be demanding. Your day will be easier if you’re agreeable and cooperative.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might have to perform a service for someone or work for the benefit of someone. If so, you will probably try to get out of it. This is because you don’t want to work today. You want to be somewhere else having a pleasant time.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Jude Law (1972) shares your birthday. You are confident and although you appear laid-back, you are a hard worker with high standards. This is been a playful fun-loving year. In 2024, it will be the time to work, take charge of your health, explore physical exercise and stay grounded and levelheaded.

