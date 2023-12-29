Michael O’Brien’s holiday tournament notebook

PONTIAC, Ill.—Nothing about New Trier is likely to jump out at you when the Trevians take the court. Ian Brown (not the Stone Roses guy) earned some headlines last season when he made 12 three-pointers in a game against Rolling Meadows.

But Brown and the other four starters: seniors Logan Feller, Will Leemaster, junior Colby Smith and sophomore Christopher Kirkpatrick completely dismantled Joliet West 66-34 in the last quarterfinal at the Pontiac Holiday Tournament on Friday.

The game was over early in the third quarter. New Trier may not have allowed Joliet West a single uncontested shot. The Trevians dominated the boards and shot 9 for 19 from three-point range.

The Tigers didn’t arrive in Pontiac with huge expectations, but they have one of just two D1-bound seniors in the entire tournament in guard Justus McNair, a Valparaiso recruit. Several of Joliet’s other players have significant varsity experience in big games.

It didn’t look like that on Friday, which says a lot about New Trier, which is off to a 14-1 start this season.

More from Pontiac...

Benet 60, Oak Park 48

Bloom 45, Simeon 39: It was a sloppy game that was tied at 33 when Rashad McKinnie, the Wolverines’ senior leader, left with an injury. The Blazing Trojans (8-3) immediately took advantage, going on a 10-1 run to take control of the game.

‘‘Simeon had a good game plan for us,’’ Bloom junior Elijah Lovemore said. ‘‘They knew our weaknesses, but we played hard to the end and figured out a way to win.’’

Lovemore and Jaden Clark each scored 10 points for the Trojans. McKinnie and junior Lorenzo Shields led the Wolverines with 12 points.

Curie 57, West Aurora 48: The Blackhawks led by two at halftime and by six early in the third quarter. But once again, the Condors rose to the challenge. Senior Will Gonzalez drained three key three-pointers in the second half and Curie’s defense clamped down. Read more.

Bloomington/Normal

Semifinals

Normal 66, Romeoville 65: This is a loss that says a lot about Romeoville, a team that isn’t flying under the radar any longer. The Spartans trailed 19-0 early but came back to nearly beat one of the top teams in the state. EJ Mosley scored 40 and Mickeis Johnson added 13 points.

Metea Valley 59, Bradley-Bourbonnais 58: It’s been a pretty good holiday week for the DuPage Valley. Dominic Smith scored 13 and James Parker added 12 points for Metea. Nick Allen earned some raves and scored 28 for the Boilermakers.

Hinsdale Central

Semifinals

Marian Catholic 75, Brother Rice 74, 2 OT: The Spartans are becoming the story of the holidays. . Zack Sharkey scored 26 and James Bullock added 21 points and 10 rebounds as Marian Catholic handed Brother Rice its first loss of the season.

DePaul Prep 54, Oswego East 39

Kankakee

Championship

Kankakee 78, Lindblom 66: This makes it three consecutive championships for the hosts. Sophomore Lincoln Williams scored 26 and senior Larenz Walters added 20 points. THe Kays are 12-1.

Pekin

Championship

Mount Carmel 60, Lake Park 41: The Caravan jumped out to a 21-4 lead and never looked back. They’ve won three consecutive Pekin titles. Grant Best scored 14 and Cam Thomas added 11. Angelo Ciaravino was named tournament MVP. Cam Cerese scored 16 for the Lancers.

Proviso West

Semifinals

Lincoln Park 68, Guilford 57: Chayse Turner may be the city’s breakout star of the season. He led the way with 18 points and 12 rebounds and senior Semaje Howerd added 14.

Warren 73, Kenwood 63: The Blue Devils have lived up to all the hype they generated on the way into Proviso. When is the last time we saw a freshman make such an immediate impact on a varsity team? Jaxson Davis scored 16 and Alex Daniels led with 17. Also, how many schools have won Pontiac and Proviso West?

Rich

Championship

Homewood-Flossmoor 53, Thornton 52: Gianni Cobb hits the game-winner as top-ranked Thornton goes down. Looks like there will be a lot to figure out at the top when the new rankings are revealed on New Years Eve. Bryce Heard scored 19 for the Vikings and Carson Brownfield added 14 points. Morez Johnson scored 23 for the Wildcats.

Wheeling

Semifinals

Neuqua Valley 57, Hampshire 37: Luke Kinkade scored 18. It’s possible that four DuPage Valley teams could win titles this week.

Glenbrook North 72, Fremd 43: A dominant win for the Spartans.

York

Semifinals

Metamora 44, Downers Grove North 38: It has been a different lead guy every game at York for Metamora. Matthew Zobrist scord 15 and Tyler Mason added 10 in this one. The Trojans were just 5 of 21 from three-point range.

Bolingbrook 57, Palatine 49: Davion Thompson scored 27...these freshman are spectacular. He also had eight rebounds. KJ Cathey added 12 points and DJ Strong scored 11.