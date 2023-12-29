The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 29, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Brooke Carlson’s dazzling 39-point performance helps Batavia advance to championship game

The explosive guard scored 13 of her 39 points in the third quarter in Batavia’s 72-61 victory over Fremd at the Morton Christmas Tournament — four off her career high.

By  Kyle Williams
   
SHARE Brooke Carlson’s dazzling 39-point performance helps Batavia advance to championship game
KW_CST_122923_008.jpg

Batavia guard Brooke Carlson let the follow-through linger a little longer as she watched her three-pointer fall through the bottom of the net with a sly smirk at the 26-second mark of the third quarter. It was the punctuation mark to a statement quarter from the senior guard. 

The explosive guard scored 13 of her 39 points in the third quarter in Batavia’s 72-61 victory over Fremd at the Morton College Christmas Tournament in Cicero — four off her career high. She found her groove and willed her team to a win with countless drives to the basket.

Fremd (13-4) saw its 32-29 halftime lead evaporate in that third quarter as Batavia (14-2) led 49-45 at the start of the fourth. Batavia increased the defensive pressure in the quarter as the game became more physical. Carlson rose to the challenge, inviting the contact and finishing through it with impressive touch finishes softly off the glass. 

“There were a couple of physical moments where she [Carlson] made it clear she wasn’t backing down to anybody out there,” Batavia coach Kevin Jensen said. “That was kind of the theme. We’re not backing down.”

This was a statement game from Carlson and arguably the best win of the season for the Bulldogs. 

“It’s four years in the making,” Jensen said. “Some of these girls have been with us since day one of freshman year. We knew there was all kinds of talent, but it was about all of us working together, and we’re finally at a spot where they don’t just play with each other, they play for each other.”

Junior Addie Prewitt scored eight points. Senior guard Kylee Gehrt added six points.

But it all goes back to Carlson, the head of the Bulldogs attack. The high-scoring guard who can zip past defenders without problem makes the Bulldogs dangerous.

Carlson is dynamic with the ball in her hands: She can knock down a three-point shot, weave through defenders with an effortless handle, and finish at the rim with exceptional touch. Her team needed her scoring against a strong Fremd team. 

“I just try not to screw it up, she’s pretty good,” Jensen said. “When somebody’s that talented, it’s just trying to talk to them about how to use their talents to help all of us, and that’s been the maturation process for her from freshman year till now, which is just her control over the game.”

It’s clear on the court that Carlson is playing at a different speed and cadence than anyone. She understands when to slow down, put her defender on her back, and create contact. 

Fremd guard Coco Urlacher — who finished with 15 points — picked up her fourth foul with 3:59 left in the third quarter. Forward Brynn Eshoo also struggled with foul trouble in the second half. 

That’s when Carlson went in for the kill. It wasn’t by a barrage of three-point shots or her contorting her body for acrobatic layups around the rim. Carlson closed the game by repeatedly getting to the free-throw line. The Colorado State commit knocked down 11 free throws in the fourth quarter to close the game for the Bulldogs. 

“It’s not about always making the shot,” Jensen said, “it’s about making the right play.” 

Carlson said postgame she was tired after her spectacular performance, but she understands there is more on the horizon as her team prepares for the championship game on Saturday against the winner of Peoria Notre Dame and Alton.

“We have to come back and hopefully get the job done,” Carlson said. “That’s what we’re looking forward to.”

Kyle Williams is a staff reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.

Next Up In Sports
Caleb Williams and the meaning of ‘like’
Michael O’Brien’s holiday tournament notebook
Joey Meyer, former DePaul basketball coach, dies at 74
White Sox sign free agent pitcher Chris Flexen
Curie survives a high-flying challenge from West Aurora
Justin Fields? Zach LaVine? Cody Bellinger? We’ve got the answers to all your 2024 questions
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2023_12_29_at_10.29.53_PM.png
Bears
Caleb Williams and the meaning of ‘like’
The USC quarterback’s reaction to a tweet about the Bears and Justin Fields has sparked flurry of speculation about what he intended.
By Scoop Jackson
 
Roope Hintz scored in overtime to lift the Stars past the Blackhawks 5-4 on Friday.
Blackhawks’ overtime loss to Stars extends road losing streak to 10 games
The Hawks began a unique two-game series in Dallas with a roller coaster game, starting hot and rallying late but falling 5-4 in overtime on Roope Hintz’s hat-trick goal.
By Ben Pope
 
Curie’s Mason Minor (30) shoots and hits a three against West Aurora.
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s holiday tournament notebook
Scores, highlights and more from the major holiday tournaments.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Barack Obama speaks during the Obama Foundation Democracy Forum at McCormick Place on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Chicago.
Music
Barack Obama’s favorite songs of 2023 include Beyoncé, Shakira, Zach Bryan: See the list
Former President Barack Obama released his favorite music of 2023 on his social media accounts on Friday.
By KiMi Robinson — USA Today Network
 
Chris Flexen of the Rockies pitches against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 23, 2023. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox sign free agent pitcher Chris Flexen
Flexen (one year, $1.75 million) is latest in series of low-cost White Sox signings
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 