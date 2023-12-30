6-month-old girl struggling to breathe dies after hit-and-run on way to hospital on South Side

A 6-month-old girl who was having breathing trouble died Saturday night after a hit-and-run crash in Woodlawn on the South Side.

About 9:45 p.m., the girl’s parents were rushing her to a hospital for breathing difficulties when a Chevy SUV ran a red light and struck their Ford in the 6300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago police said.

The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where she died, police said. It was unknown whether her death was related to crash.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as Josette Williams. An autopsy was expected Saturday.

A man and woman were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening, officials said.

Two people from the Chevy fled on foot and weren’t in custody.