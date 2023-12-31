The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 31, 2023
College Sports Sports Columnists

Alabama-Texas rematch still in the forecast, but these playoff picks are wonderfully difficult

The quality in both games is there — from extreme talents to teams that could win the whole thing, of which there certainly are four.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Alabama-Texas rematch still in the forecast, but these playoff picks are wonderfully difficult
Texas v Alabama

Our picks to meet in the College Football Playoff final are Alabama and Texas, which already played once this season, with the Longhorns winning 34-24 in Tuscaloosa.

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In mid-December, when I gave you all my bowl picks in confidence-pool form, I went big — no, huge — on Alabama to beat Michigan in the Rose Bowl and on Texas to beat Washington in the Sugar Bowl.

Now that Monday’s College Football Playoff semifinals are here, I’m not so sure. That’s what watching bowl games in 2023 — with player participation in constant flux and team motivation often in doubt — will do to a picker’s confidence.

But it’s a new year (hadn’t you heard?) and, with the stakes so high, there will be no participation and motivation issues on the Pasadena, Calif., and New Orleans fronts. It’s the college game at its zenith, though some would say that’s a lie as long as two-time defending national champion Georgia isn’t involved. In college football, we argue about everything.

Even as the No. 4 seed, Alabama (12-1) casts a uniquely imposing shadow among the final four teams. The Crimson Tide have won six straight playoff semifinal games, by an average margin of three touchdowns. Nick Saban has elevated his month-long process from the SEC title game until the playoff to an art form.

“There’s a lot of rat poison out there when you have success and have people talk about you in a positive way,” Saban said, “and you have to be able to manage that.”

For Jim Harbaugh of No. 1 Michigan (13-0), it’s the defining moment of a great career. He has coached a team to the Super Bowl and beaten Ohio State three straight times, but toppling Saban en route to a national championship at his alma mater would be even bigger — especially amid all the speculation about a possible return to the NFL.

Two more wins and Harbaugh (suspensions? What suspensions?) becomes the “it” coach on the planet. Wait, is he already?

“It’s not for me anymore,” Harbaugh said. “It’s for [everyone] we’re associated with.”

Michigan is a 1½-point favorite against Alabama, and either the Wolverines or the Tide would be favored in the title game even though Washington is 13-0 and Texas (12-1) won 34-24 in Tuscaloosa, Ala., in September. The second game of an ESPN doubleheader just doesn’t have quite the same hype, and the combatants just don’t have quite the same respect.

It shouldn’t be the case. The Huskies have been relentlessly clutch, winning seven of their last nine games by one-score margins and more than making up for a couple of clunkers by beating Oregon twice. The Longhorns have the top-ranked offense in the semis and a defensive front that’s reminiscent of recent Georgia units.

Anyone can point to the stars playing in the Rose Bowl, and there are a lot of them. But the quality in both games is there — from extreme talents to teams that could win the whole thing, of which there certainly are four. That hasn’t often been the case at playoff time.

But give me Alabama and give me Texas — still.

We can talk about the rematch later.

Next Up In College Sports
Polling Place: Does Hall finalist Devin Hester deserve to be enshrined in Canton?
Joey Meyer, former DePaul basketball coach, dies at 74
Justin Fields? Zach LaVine? Cody Bellinger? We’ve got the answers to all your 2024 questions
Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr. charged with rape in Kansas
No. 15 Notre Dame, No. 21 Oregon State filling holes for Sun Bowl as players sit out
Big Ten hoops re-rankings: Here’s the real 1-14 as conference play is about to begin in earnest
The Latest
Former Gov. Pat Quinn, Republican megadonor Ken Griffin, former Gov. Bruce Rauner and Gov. J.B. Pritzker have all played pivotal roles in Illinois elections over the last decade.
Democracy Solutions Project
Big money, big problems. Deep-pocketed, self-funding candidates and dark money mar Illinois politics
Primary meddling, dark money and self-funding loopholes help skew Illinois politics to favor moneyed candidates. But there are also solutions — like fighting big money with public funding of campaigns.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Is my marriage to a controlling man beyond repair?
He says his needs come ahead of those of his wife’s children, and limits when she can see her friends and family.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A ribbon with “second place” written into it.
Someone In Chicago
Someone in Chicago is happy with second place
Being the best you can in a lower-profile, supporting role can still be fulfilling.
By Ismael Pérez
 
Andre&nbsp;Thomas, executive director of Integrity and Fidelity, speaks to outreach workers at the Faith Temple Baptist Church in the Englewood neighborhood, where they gathered for a meeting before the workers headed out to canvass hotspots in the East and West Englewood areas, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023.
News
Chicago ends year with fewer shootings, but many more robbers are using guns as overall crime remains high
While the city has followed a national trend of lowered gun violence, it has stood nearly alone in seeing a spike in robberies — 40% more victims than the year before.
By David Struett
 
Amir Yass, wearing a dark blue shirt and jeans, is sitting in a barber chair at his shop Hair Mechanic, 2140 W. North Ave., in Wicker Park. He had racked up $23,686 in cellphone charges on a trip abroad, even though he proactively sought an international calling plan.
The Watchdogs
Clipping a $24K cellphone bill brings New Year’s joy for Wicker Park barber
Amir Yass was told an international calling plan was added to his cellphone before his trip to Iraq, but something went horribly wrong.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 