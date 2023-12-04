Horoscope for Monday, Dec. 4, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today has mixed messages — good and bad. The good news is that you feel upbeat at work or with any task that you set for yourself. In fact, working with groups will be particularly helpful and effective. However, steer clear of arguments about politics and religion.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

It’s Monday and you’re in the mood to party! Play hooky if you can. At least, have a fun lunch or meet the gang for coffee or Happy Hour. Sports events, playful activities with kids and entertaining diversions will appeal. Nevertheless, be patient with your kids. Avoid romantic arguments.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Mixed messages today: It’s a great day to entertain family and friends at home. Alternatively, you might want to relax at home and read or explore new ideas through film and television. However, do what you can to avoid arguments with partners and close friends. Mum’s the word.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today is a happy, upbeat day for you! You’ll enjoy short trips. In fact, you will enjoy travel of any kind as well as schmoozing with clubs, groups and organizations. Nevertheless, you might find yourself at odds with someone about a work-related subject, your health or a pet.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a good money day for you. Explore your moneymaking ideas as well as financial dealings with others, especially bosses and people in authority. You might also deal with foreign interests. However, issues related to your kids, sports and social outings might create friction.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with Jupiter, which makes you feel happy and optimistic. “This is my kinda day!” However, the moon is also at odds with fiery Mars, which can create friction with family members or someone at home. Stay cool.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Although you’re inspired by philosophical ideas, and feelings of compassion and generosity for those who are less fortunate, you might get into an argument with someone. Perhaps you’re trying to proselytize or persuade others to agree with you? It won’t work.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a great day to schmooze with friends. You will also enjoy interactions with clubs, organizations and conferences because people are friendly and upbeat. However, you might argue with someone about finances or something that you own. Demonstrate grace under pressure.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’re high visibility today. People notice you. Fortunately, you make an excellent impression on bosses and VIPs. (You can use this to your advantage.) The secret is to avoid getting on your soapbox and being rigid about certain ideas. Remain cooperative and diplomatic.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a tricky day for you. For starters, you might be excited about getting out of town or making travel plans. You might also be enthused about political or religious ideas. The thing is — if you propound your ideas or try to convince others, you might end up in an argument. Not good. Stay chill.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

In one way, this is a good day to ask for a loan or mortgage or borrow something from someone because people are inclined to be generous to you. Nevertheless, you might also get into an argument about shared property, inheritances or insurance issues. It’s a tricky day.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Relations with partners and close friends are a bit of a mixed bag. In one way, people are upbeat, friendly and happy to see you. Nevertheless, quarrels or friction with authority figures, parents, bosses, teachers, VIPs or the police might also occur. (Ouch.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Jeff Bridges (1949) shares your birthday. You are a risk taker. You have strong views, and sometimes appear eccentric; perhaps even stubborn. This year is about exciting changes and increased personal freedom. Stay flexible. Let go of whatever is holding you back. Seek out new opportunities and trust your intuition. Expect to travel.

