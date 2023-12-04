The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 4, 2023
Dear Abby Advice Entertainment and Culture

Dear Abby: Friend bails early on our trip, fails to pay for ticket

There’s no response to texts three months after the uncomfortable vacation.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Friend bails early on our trip, fails to pay for ticket
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: My friend “Chris” and I decided to go on a weekend trip together. The tickets had to be purchased before they sold out. I told Chris I’d put them on my credit card, and Chris agreed to pay me back. Our original plan was to stay with a group of people, but at the last minute, Chris admitted to being upset that we weren’t going alone.

Not wanting to upset Chris, I canceled plans with the other group. Chris offered to pay for the food, which I thought was great and would replace some of what was owed me. But when we got to the register, Chris stepped back so I would pay. Almost as soon as we got to the hotel, Chris and Chris’ partner got in an argument on the phone and spent most of the trip arguing via text.

The night before we were supposed to leave, Chris and I got into an argument. I lost Chris in a crowd, and when I got back to the hotel, they were packing their bag and leaving. We sat down, talked and agreed tensions were high, but Chris still wanted to end the trip early.

The trip was three months ago. Since then, I have texted Chris multiple times asking to be repaid and have received no response. I thought maybe Chris is mad at me, but they still send me our traditional daily meme. Abby, they offered to pay me back a few times before the trip but never followed through. At this point, I don’t know what to do. — TRIPPING OUT IN INDIANA

DEAR TRIPPING OUT: At this point, you should write off the money you are due from Chris. It should be clear by now that your friend is a flake and has other issues as well.

DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend, “Rick,” and I broke up 10 years ago and reunited two years ago. I’m in good health, own my own home, and am financially independent. Rick is nine years older. He owns his own home and is retired. We have been seeing each other every week for the last two years. He has spent many hours painting and doing repairs to my house. I cook for him and give him massages, and we have a fantastic sex life.

So, what is the problem? Rick is emotionally involved with another woman. He claims they aren’t in any way sexually involved. Should I tell her about his involvement with me? I have her name, address and phone number. Rick refuses to tell her about me because he says it will “upset her.” I think she ought to know. What do you think I should do? I love him dearly and don’t want to lose him. — BEING PLAYED IN NEW JERSEY?

DEAR BEING PLAYED?: Listen to your intuition. The first thing you should do (if you haven’t) is ask Rick WHY that woman’s knowing about you would “upset” her. (Does she think his relationship with her is exclusive?) The second would be to tell him you would like him to introduce the two of you. If he refuses, call her. You deserve to know exactly what’s going on, which may be that they are much more involved than he has been admitting.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

To order “How to Write Letters for All Occasions,” send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds) to: Dear Abby — Letter Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Advice
Horoscope for Monday, Dec. 4, 2023
Someone in Chicago wants to look stylish even in freezing temperatures
Dear Abby: How much should I help friend who’s homeless?
Horoscope for Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023
Dear Abby: Bride’s half-sister is crushed after she’s invited, then disinvited to the wedding
Horoscope for Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023
The Latest
CPD_05.JPG
Crime
Motorist fatally shot in Austin
The man, 39, was in a car with four other men when he was shot in the 1700 block of North Lotus Street, police said.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Philip Jordan with beautitul buck steelhead caught and released Thanksgiving at Diversey Harbor. Provided photo
Sports
Bucking the Thanksgiving trend for a buck steelhead on the Chicago lakefront
Philip Jordan sought a different path than perch fishing Thanksgiving on the Chicago lakefront. It paid off a steelhead.
By Dale Bowman
 
Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson and Gov. J.B. Pritzker before an April 12, 2023 news conference.
City Hall
What defines Pritzker-Johnson relationship so far? Tension
Don’t be fooled by the mayor’s winning smile and soaring, preacher’s son rhetoric, nor by the governor’s make-nice statements from the podium. There is real frustration and tension behind the scenes on both sides.
By Fran Spielman and Tina Sfondeles
 
The downtown Chicago skyline is seen from a boat on Lake Michigan, Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
Chicago Enterprise
City Hall and civic groups need to plot a downtown rescue
With vacancy rates rising and valuations falling hard, civic and business leaders are starting to talk about what can be done with office space few companies want anymore.
By David Roeder
 
The R2-D2 robot (left) stands alongside Anthony Daniels (as C-3PO), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia Organa), Harrison Ford (Han Solo) and Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) during the filming of “The Star Wars Holiday Special” in 1978.
Movies and TV
‘A Disturbance in the Force’: Amusing doc shows some love for awful ‘Star Wars Holiday Special’
There’s no defending the half-witted, scruffy-looking TV show that aired only once, but new movie gives the bomb some affection while putting it in context.
By Richard Roeper
 