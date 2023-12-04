Unless Bulls can keep the momentum going an average draft class awaits

It’s a bad season for an NBA team to be, well, bad.

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas came off a long scouting trip last week and saw first-hand what many have been saying about the 2024 draft class: No clear-cut top player, and a lot of buyers beware.

There is some depth in the class, but generational game-changers? Unlikely.

The Bulls have control of their pick this season, and even with the two consecutive wins sit No. 7. That’s why if they can get back draft assets along with players for Zach LaVine, they would be better served to stockpile 2025 picks – which is a much better draft highlighted by forward Cooper Flagg.

While tanking is still not on the table for the Bulls, if they move on from more than just LaVine – again not on the table – tanking might be inevitable.

Here are four prospects to start keeping an eye on:

Isaiah Collier – PG – USC

Some scouts have the freshman projected to be the overall top pick come June, while others see him going in that No. 4 or No. 5 spot. Let it breathe.

What the point guard has shown is he’s a blend of power and acrobatics at the rim, unafraid to play quarterback or fullback when need be. If he can show better decision making as well as continue to display a consistent ability to shoot the three-pointer he could easily be the first prospect off the board.

HOW HE CHANGES THE BULLS: Coby White has been one of the biggest surprises of the season for the Bulls and has shown the flexibility to play either guard spot. When LaVine goes White is versatile enough to slide to that two-guard spot.

Ron Holland – SF/PF – G League Ignite

It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for Holland, especially with the inconsistencies with his outside shot and ball security. What he has lived up to is his explosiveness on the offensive end and his willingness to guard the opposition’s best wing scorer.

That was on display over the weekend, when Holland put on a show, scoring 32 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had five steals.

HOW HE CHANGES THE BULLS: Besides the question marks around LaVine’s future, don’t discount what plans the Bulls have for DeMar DeRozan. The veteran has an expiring contract, and if they plan to move on from him, small forward is a position of great need.

Alexandre Sarr – PF/C – Perth

What he will instantly bring to an NBA floor is rim protection and the ability to change shots. Then add in his stellar footwork for his size, and all of a sudden he’s a big that can cause issues in pick-and-roll coverage as well as switch to guards.

He has shown touch in shooting the three-pointer, but that remains a work in progress. If he adds more to his offensive game in the next few months, Sarr has No. 1 potential.

HOW HE CHANGES THE BULLS: Rim protection remains a big issue with this team, and if coach Billy Donovan does want to build on defense first, Sarr is the guy.

Nikola Topic – PG – Mega MIS

Here’s the real enigma in the lottery portion of the draft. Topic could go as high as top three or slide to the bottom part of the lottery, depending on a team’s feelings about him.

His tape looks like it could be shot in black and white with how rigid and slow he moves at times, but that’s the beauty of his game. Like Luka Doncic, he’s a better athlete than he looks, and knows how to put opposing defenders on his hip and then play at his own pace. He can shoot, sees the floor and is a great play-maker.

HOW HE CHANGES THE BULLS: An instant field general, Topic’s defense would be a concern, but his scoring and play-making would be welcomed with open arms.

NOTE: Alex Caruso (toe) was expected back for Wednesday’s game against the Hornets, while LaVine (right foot) was progressing and will be evaluated this week.

