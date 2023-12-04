Monday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps @suntimes.com.
Monday, December 4, 2023
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
ACERO-Cruz at Wolcott, 6:00
Beacon at Waldorf, 5:00
British School at Roycemore, 5:00
Christian Heritage at Morgan Park Academy, 5:00
NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE
DRW Prep at Noble Street, 7:00
NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD
Bulls Prep at Noble Academy, 7:00
NON CONFERENCE
Cary-Grove at Grant, 6:30
Chicago Math & Science at North Shore, 6:00
Christian Liberty at Hiawatha, 7:00
Dixon at Rochelle, 7:00
Dwight at Serena, 7:00
Elmwood Park at Steinmetz, 4:45
Golder at Lake View, 5:00
Goode at Hirsch, 5:00
Hancock at Ellison, 5:00
Harvest Christian at Crystal Lake South, 7:00
Henry-Senachwine at LaMoille, 7:00
Horizon Science-McKinley at Hinsdale Adventist, 5:00
Intrinsic-Belmont at Chicago Academy, 5:00
Islamic Foundation at Westmont, 7:00
ITW-Speer at Cristo Rey, 6:30
Legal Prep at Crane, 6:30
Leyden at Amundsen, 5:00
Little Village at North Grand, 5:00
Lowpoint-Washburn at Calvary Christian, 7:30
Mather at Alcott, 5:00
Morton Grove Academy at Roosevelt, 5:15
North Boone at Belvidere, 7:00
Northridge at Northside, 5:00
Raby at Kelvyn Park, 5:00
Senn at Foreman, 5:00
UIC Prep at EPIC, 5:00
Woodland at Gardner-So. Wilmington, 6:45