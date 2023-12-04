The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 4, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Monday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Riverside Brookfield’s Stefan Cicic (14) blocks a shot by St. Ignatius’ Phoenix Gill (13) at the Chicago Elite Classic.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps @suntimes.com.

Monday, December 4, 2023

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

ACERO-Cruz at Wolcott, 6:00

Beacon at Waldorf, 5:00

British School at Roycemore, 5:00

Christian Heritage at Morgan Park Academy, 5:00

NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE

DRW Prep at Noble Street, 7:00

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

Bulls Prep at Noble Academy, 7:00

NON CONFERENCE

Cary-Grove at Grant, 6:30

Chicago Math & Science at North Shore, 6:00

Christian Liberty at Hiawatha, 7:00

Dixon at Rochelle, 7:00

Dwight at Serena, 7:00

Elmwood Park at Steinmetz, 4:45

Golder at Lake View, 5:00

Goode at Hirsch, 5:00

Hancock at Ellison, 5:00

Harvest Christian at Crystal Lake South, 7:00

Henry-Senachwine at LaMoille, 7:00

Horizon Science-McKinley at Hinsdale Adventist, 5:00

Intrinsic-Belmont at Chicago Academy, 5:00

Islamic Foundation at Westmont, 7:00

ITW-Speer at Cristo Rey, 6:30

Legal Prep at Crane, 6:30

Leyden at Amundsen, 5:00

Little Village at North Grand, 5:00

Lowpoint-Washburn at Calvary Christian, 7:30

Mather at Alcott, 5:00

Morton Grove Academy at Roosevelt, 5:15

North Boone at Belvidere, 7:00

Northridge at Northside, 5:00

Raby at Kelvyn Park, 5:00

Senn at Foreman, 5:00

UIC Prep at EPIC, 5:00

Woodland at Gardner-So. Wilmington, 6:45

