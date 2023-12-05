Horoscope for Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A work-related flirtation might suddenly begin. (Something exciting.) Meanwhile, this is an excellent day to ask for a loan or mortgage. You might also make plans about how to use the wealth or resources of your partner or a third-party in a sensible, supportive way.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a good day for a heart-to-heart talk with a close friend or partner. In particular, you might want to address practical matters like the division of labor or how to share expenses. Basically, how to take care of business. Meanwhile, a surprise romance might blossom. Accept invitations!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a solid day at work because older people might help you. Meanwhile, be smart and stock the fridge because something unexpected might affect family and home, probably a spontaneous family gathering? (In the middle of our fight, a hockey game broke out!)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Romance with someone older or more established might begin. Or perhaps it’s a friendly flirtation? Possibly, someone older will help you with your kids or give you sports-related advice. Meanwhile, pay attention to everything you say and do to avoid accidents.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Keep your eyes open, because you might find money; you might lose money. Likewise, be vigilant to protect your belongings against loss, theft or damage. Meanwhile, redecorating projects and efforts to make your home more attractive will be practical and long-lasting.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Something unexpected might send you off on a detour today. Stay flexible and be ready for a few surprises. Meanwhile, a conversation with someone older or more experienced will be helpful to you. This person might give you guidance or practical advice. It never hurts to listen.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you will be happy to play things low-key. You might want to work alone or hide behind the scenes. Nevertheless, you might be surprised by something. Fortunately, it’s a solid financial day for you. Listen to the advice of someone older or more experienced.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A friend might surprise you today. Or possibly, you will meet someone who is a real character. Either way, stay on your toes so that you can go with the flow. The next few weeks are an excellent time for you to shop for wardrobe goodies. (Treat yourself to luxurious underwear. Something special.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’re high visibility today. In fact, you might surprise others for some reason, or someone in authority might surprise you? (Busted!) This is the classic time for a secret love affair to blossom for many of you. (Don’t risk something solid and reliable for a mere bonbon.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Listen to the advice of a friend today because their practical input can make a difference for you. This person might be older. They might also be a member of a group or an organization. Meanwhile, unexpected plans to travel or take a course might fall in your lap. If so, act quickly.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Double check banking details and anything to do with insurance issues or inheritances because something unpredictable or unexpected might occur. You snooze, you lose. Stay on top of things. Meanwhile, you make an excellent impression on bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs today. Lookin’ swell!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A partner, spouse or close friend might throw you a curveball today. (Be ready for anything.) Meanwhile, someone older might help you to do something that expands your world. This might be through travel, further education or exploring opportunities in medicine, the law or the publishing.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress, comedian Margaret Cho (1968) shares your birthday. You are modern and cutting-edge. You can be perceptive. You are also a visionary who is intelligent and imaginative. Focus on service to others this year, especially family. It’s also time to take care of your own mind, body and spirit. Perhaps a personal makeover? Personalize your home.

