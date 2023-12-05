The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Dear Abby Advice Entertainment and Culture

Dear Abby: Co-worker ignores greetings and acts like I don’t exist

For nine months, the rude woman hasn’t responded with so much as a smile.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Co-worker ignores greetings and acts like I don’t exist
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: A woman where I work refuses to acknowledge me. Every day for the past nine months, she walks by my desk and ignores me even after I’ve said “Hello” or “Good morning.” I hate to seem petty, but I don’t get how someone can be so rude.

Has workplace culture become so impersonal that people no longer have or employ basic social skills? It costs nothing to say hello or to smile — it’s the least she could do. — FEELING INVISIBLE IN LOUISIANA

DEAR INVISIBLE: Of course the woman’s behavior is rude, and even somewhat hostile. You might ask her if you have offended her in some way and see what kind of reply you receive.

I agree that there has been a general decline in basic good manners over the last 10 years. However, one never knows what burdens those we encounter might be carrying. Depression, anger and stress can affect the way we treat others. My advice would be not to take this personally and, because you know she’s not open to exchanging social amenities, to stop what you have been doing.

DEAR ABBY: Four years ago, I lost my husband of 20 years. After it happened, I told his younger brother, whom he was closest to, that I was going to write about him. However, some things have stopped me. I lost our dog six months ago and watched her follow a similar path as my late husband, which hurt me deeply. The other reason is, I believe his family may not want to know the truth.

His brother thinks my husband was a great man. He did have good qualities, but he wasn’t the saint his brother thinks he was. He was emotionally abusive and he raped me numerous times. He often yelled at our dog for simple things, and he wasn’t faithful, either. So — should I write the story they don’t want to hear? — PEN IN HAND IN TEXAS

DEAR PEN: They say the pen is mightier than the sword. But if you want to continue to interact with these former in-laws, refrain from the temptation to use it to cut their brother down to size.

DEAR ABBY: My grandson’s ex-wife is instructing their four children to “be mean” to his new 6-year-old stepdaughter. The children are all under 12. We do not speak to the ex-wife, but what can we do to stop this destructive behavior? — APPALLED IN GEORGIA

DEAR APPALLED: I am so glad you wrote. Your grandson’s former wife is behaving like a vengeful witch. That she would use the children to hurt a blameless child is appalling. You may be able to defuse some of this by sitting the “grands” down and explaining what you expect of them. Tell them that the little girl is not to blame for their parents’ divorce, and that you expect them to treat her the way they would like to be treated. Then enforce the rules, as their father should.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

What teens need to know about sex, drugs, AIDS and getting along with peers and parents is in “What Every Teen Should Know.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Teen Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Advice
Horoscope for Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023
Dear Abby: Friend bails early on our trip, fails to pay for ticket
Horoscope for Monday, Dec. 4, 2023
Someone in Chicago wants to look stylish even in freezing temperatures
Dear Abby: How much should I help friend who’s homeless?
Horoscope for Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023
The Latest
Flashing lights on a police vehicle.
Crime
Charges pending for 4 after stolen vehicle pursuit leads to crash on Dan Ryan on South Side
Illinois State Police picked up the pursuit while a CPD helicopter watched overhead until the vehicle crashed into another near 79th Street, and the four men exited and attempted to flee on foot.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Los robos ocurrieron entre las 7:20 y las 8:20 a.m. el jueves, según la policía. | Archivos Sun-Times
Chicago
Woman dead after 2 Dan Ryan crashes, southbound lanes near 18th closed
The first crash happened around 2:25 a.m. near 18th Street and when she got out to check her car, another car hit her, state police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Nidalis Burgos, a 2016 CPS graduate, sits in the lobby of Stamos and Trucco LLP. She says she felt pushed in high school to attend a four-year university, though it wasn’t the best choice for her.
Education
‘The 4-years-fallacy’: CPS students struggle to graduate college in under 6 years, UChicago study says
Just 30% of CPS graduates from the class of 2014 who immediately went on to so-called “four-year” universities graduated in four years. The six-year graduation rate was over 20 percentage points higher at 51%.
By Catherine Odom
 
John Lennon and his wife, Yoko Ono, arrive at a New York recording studio in 1980, a few months before he was shot to death on Dec. 8.
Movies and TV
‘John Lennon: Murder Without Trial’ a solid doc with little new to say
While moving at times, Apple TV+ series never backs up the conspiracy theories it hints at.
By Richard Roeper
 
Chicken things with date butter sauce.
Recipes
Menu planner: Chicken thighs with date butter sauce won’t disappoint
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 