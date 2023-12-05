Woman dead after 2 Dan Ryan crashes, southbound lanes near 18th closed

A woman is dead after two crashes on the Dan Ryan Expressway near the Pilsen neighborhood early Tuesday, police said.

Around 2:25 a.m., a minor car crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-94 near 18th Street. When the driver got out of their car, she was hit by another car not involved in the initial crash, according to Illinois State Police.

The woman, whose age was unknown, was dead on the scene.

All southbound lanes are closed in that area and traffic is being diverted to I-55.

