Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Encounters of the Deer Kind: Vehicular, bowhunting and shotgun

Mike Mikolajczyk had quite the November with big bucks in Will County in his vehicle, during firearm season and while bowhunting; he earns unusual Buck of the Week honors.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Mike Mikolajczyk with the 15-point buck he arrowed last month in Will County to complete quite a month of big-buck encounters. Provided photo

Mike Mikolajczyk with the 15-point buck he arrowed last month in Will County to complete quite a month of big-buck encounters.

It’s either “Revenge of the Deer” or “Revenge of the Hunter.”

On Nov. 11, Mike Mikolajczyk fatally hit a 10-point buck in Mokena with his new GMC Sierra.

“Hadn’t even made the first payment yet,” he emailed.

Then on Nov. 18 during firearm season, he shot a 13-point buck that field dressed at 218 pounds in Will County. On Nov. 25, he arrowed a 15-pointer that field dressed at 206 pounds in the same area on the same farm.

“These are my 2nd and 3rd biggest deer that I have taken with gun or bow,” he emailed. “I got an 18-pointer with my bow a few years ago on the same farm.”

Buck of the Week, the celebration of big bucks and their stories or (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago hunting, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times as warranted.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside) or Bluesky (@BowmanOutside).

