65 years later, Brenda Lee’s ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ tops Billboard chart

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer Brenda Lee got the coolest Christmas present this year: A No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, thanks to her holiday hit “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” — a song released 65 years ago.

The news means that Mariah Carey’s longstanding holiday charttopper “All I Want for Christmas is You” is now No. 2.

Lee, now 78, was only 13 years old when she recorded “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” penned by veteran holiday songwriter Johnny Marks ( ”Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Holly Jolly Christmas.”)

“I’m Sorry,” Lee’s first No. 1 single, topped the music charts in July 1960 followed by her second charttopper, “I Want to Be Wanted,” later that same year.

Both songs have been served well by streaming.

Carey’s megahit, which first topped the charts in 2019 — 25 years after its original release — earned her the fan-favorite title “Queen of Christmas.” She released a new music video for the hit, “All I Want for Christmas (Make My Wish Come True Edition),” three years ago.

“Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” is featured in a just-released, first-ever video of the song featuring Lee lip-synching to her original recording. The video also boasts cameos by country superstars Trisha Yearwood and Tanya Tucker. The song snagged nearly 35 million streams last week according to Billboard, topping the streaming chart as well.

Universal Music Group Nashville

Regardless of its standing on the music charts, Lee’s song has remained a holiday staple across the decades. Movie fans will recall its prominent placement in the feature film “Home Alone” in 1990.

“Thank you to the fans who keep listening. The song came out when I was a young teenager and now to know that it has resonated with multiple generations and continues to resonate — it is one of the best gifts I have ever received. Keep on Rockin’ and Merry Christmas!,” Lee said in a statement.

Carey was in Chicago on Sunday night performing in a sold-out concert at the United Center as part of her new Christmas tour.

