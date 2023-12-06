The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
A quick fix for speeding drivers: Have more cops write tickets

People don’t want to get tickets. Flood the highways with troopers who will pull you over if you’re speeding. Problem solved. No further technology needed, a letter writer says.

An Illinois State Police sergeant on I-72 near downstate Jacksonville.

An Illinois State Police sergeant on I-72 near downstate Jacksonville. More cops need to issue tickets to stop speeding, one Chicagoan writes.

I have a novel thought regarding the article “Want to Take it Past the Limit?” (Dec. 2). How about the Illinois State Police patrol the highways, pull over speeders and issue tickets?

The idea of putting systems in cars that warn drivers when they are speeding is ridiculous. Drivers who are speeding already know they are speeding. Systems to prevent cars from speeding is even more ridiculous. How would that work? Speed limits are different all over the country, even all over our state.

I spent 25 years driving on interstates for work, and my personal rule was to set my cruise at 8 mph over, knowing that no cop would ever pull you over for that infraction. I probably could go even higher.

If I knew that the posted speed limit was going to be enforced, I would certainly not exceed it, and I don’t think I’m alone in that. People don’t want to get tickets. If the feds want to stop drivers from speeding, flood the highways with troopers who will pull you over if you speed. Problem solved. No further technology needed.

John LaBrant, Norwood Park

Almost run over by speeding car

I appreciate the Sun-Times putting the story “Should new cars come with speeding control systems?” out, with data about how roads are getting more dangerous.

However, I am disappointed that all the people quoted are drivers or people who work for auto-related organizations. Especially in a city like Chicago where so many people walk or take transit, the effect of speeding on people “not in a car” is just as important.

I hope in the future you will ask some people who almost got run over by a speeding driver in their neighborhood how they feel about the idea. I’d be happy to volunteer.

Sam Naik, Lincoln Square

Put it on cruise control

Regarding your editorial on requiring technology in new vehicles to assist in slowing down drivers: I owned a 1963 Buick LeSabre that had a setting on the speedometer that did just that. There was a second needle on the speedometer that you could set at any speed. If you surpassed that speed, an annoying buzzer would remind you to slow down. It was a good idea then, and something similar would be a good idea now.

Tony Galati, Lemont

