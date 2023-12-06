Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball notebook

There will not be an episode of No Shot Clock this week and it is all my fault. Sorry about that. Joe Henricksen and I recorded an episode on Sunday...but I didn’t actually hit record. So the dog ate my homework and all those takes on the Chicago Elite Classic are lost forever. We’ll be back next week.

Super 25 results

No. 2 Downers Grove North 56, Hinsdale Central 47

No. 5 Mount Carmel 58, Providence 44: Mount Carmel rebounds from the loss to St. Louis Vashon. I’ll be checking out the Caravan on Friday against De La Salle.

No. 6 Curie 66, Brooks 32: Christian Brockett scored 18 and Mason Minor added 11.

No. 8 Marist 56, St. Viator 43: A balanced game for the RedHawks. Stephen Brown and Darshan Thomas each scored 13 and Adoni Vassilakis had 12.

No. 9 Brother Rice 56, IC Catholic 36: Remember when I was worried that it was stretch to have the Crusaders so high in the preseason rankings? They are 7-0 now. Junior Marcos Gonazalez scored 23 points.

No. 10 DePaul Prep d. Aurora Central

No. 12 De La Salle 63, St. Francis 43

No. 13 Benet 69, Joliet Catholic 49: Gene Heidkamp’s 368th win at Benet. He’s now the school’s winningest coach.

No. 15 Glenbrook North 65, Antioch 36

No. 19 Riverside-Brookfield 79, Latin 45: Big man Stefan Cicic had 19 points and 13 rebounds and Steve Brown added 16.

No. 21 Lindblom 61, Kenwood 60: More struggles for Kenwood and the win that will convince any remaining doubters that the Eagles are for real. Je’Shawn Stevenson scored 19 and Kaydin Williams had 17. Edwon Duling led the Broncos with 14. This game was at Kenwood. Could Lindblom win the Red-South/Central?

No. 22 Waubonsie Valley 53, Harlem 39

No. 23 Lake Park 53, Geneva 36: Cam Cerese scored 22 points.

No. 24 Kankakee 88, Thornridge 41

No. 25 Loyola 57, Providence-St. Mel 13: The Ramblers are 6-2 heading into the big Jesuit Cup showdown with St. Ignatius at the Gentile Center.

Other notable games

Andrew 46, Naperville North 43: Kenwood isn’t the only preseason Super 25 team off to a challening start to the season. The Huskies are 4-3 now. Grantas Sakenis led the T-Bolts with 22 and Athan Berchos made five consecutive free throws to seal the win.

Barrington 67, Wheeling 29: Alec Schmidts scored 17 and Oliver Gray had 11. The Broncos are 4-1.

Eisenhower 60, Hillcrest 55: This is the first win for the Cardinals against Hillcrest since 1997. That’s wild. Ayipey Salinas and Cam Ellis each scored 16 and AJ Abrams returned from injury to score 13 points.

Hyde Park 76, Englewood 61: A big game from Jurrell Baldwin. The senior had 36 points, 19 rebounds and 5 assists. DJ Jones added 17 points.

Romeoville 61, Joliet West 54: Huge, huge win for the Spartans, who are now 6-1. Mickes Johnson had 15 points and 8 rebounds and TJ Lee added 14.

Schaumburg 30, Prospect 29: The Saxons continue to knock on the Super 25 door. They are 7-0.

Simeon 71, Phillips 67

St. Ignatius 50, St. Francis de Sales 47

St. Laurence 65, Leo 41

St. Patrick 58, Marian Catholic 57 OT: Two really nice wins in a row for the Shamrocks after falling out of the rankings (that huge margin vs. Marist was alarming). They beat Metea Valley on Sunday.

West Aurora 69, Oswego East 51

Top performances

Argo’s Darron Greer Jr.: 20 points in a 68-58 loss vs. TF South.

Christ The King’s Darien Green: 16 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists in a 55-39 win vs. Timothy Christian.

Dyett’s Aramis Brown: 23 points, 10 rebounds in a 69-66 win vs. Perspectives-Leadership.

Kennedy’s Vincent Carrero: 20 points in a 49-46 loss vs. Chicago Richards.

Lake View’s Ayden Reed: 16 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 4 blocks in a 61-33 win vs. Golder.

Longwood’s DeAndre Malone: 19 points, 7 rebounds in a 70-34 win vs. Hubbard.

Palatine’s Connor May: 24 points in a 56-32 win vs. Elk Grove.

Tuesday’s takes

There are a lot of notable scores up there, but Phillips taking Simeon to the limit at Simeon is certainly a big one. It isn’t surprising that the Wolverines need some time to work on the kinks though. Tim Flowers is a new coach with basically an all new team. Dekwon Brown is gone, was ruled ineligible after transferring from Peoria. St. Rita transfer Andre Tyler is playing now.

St. Laurence is clearly good enough to be a Super 25 team now. The Vikings lost three games to out-of-state teams the first week of the season down in Washington, but have competed with the area’s best. The lost to Marist in overtime last week.

A statement win for Romeoville against Joliet West. The Tigers are without junior transfer Zion Gross, but that doesn’t take away from Marc Howard’s squad pulling out a big conference victory.

Wednesday’s storylines