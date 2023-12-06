The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Des Plaines cracks down on street parking by O’Hare travelers

The City Council approves parking bans on several streets near the airport. Violators face fines of up to $250.

By  The Daily Herald
   
Des Plaines officials say this photograph shows a motorist who parked on Magnolia Street, loaded luggage into an SUV from a ride-hailing service and then went to nearby O’Hare International Airport.

City of Des Plaines

O’Hare International Airport travelers who leave their cars on residential streets in Des Plaines when they’re out of town will face fines of up to $250.

Several residential streets in Des Plaines that aren’t far from Rosemont’s Allstate Arena will be no-parking zones for anyone who doesn’t live there, too.

The City Council approved the parking bans Monday.

All the streets are on the city’s southeast side. Signs will be posted alerting people of the parking restrictions.

Several streets in Des Plaines already have such parking restrictions.

For all the targeted streets, first-time offenders will be fined $100. Subsequent tickets will lead to $250 fines.

Fines for violating resident-only parking rules had been $31, documents show.

For more on this story go to dailyherald.com.

