The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Motorist who struck, killed man in Oak Lawn to serve community service, pay fine

Murod Kurdi, 28, died in June after being hit by a motorist who told police she’d been drinking. She refused a Breathalyzer and was ticketed at the scene and released.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Motorist who struck, killed man in Oak Lawn to serve community service, pay fine
Murod Kurdi

Murod Kurdi

Provided

A driver who struck and killed a man in front of his Oak Lawn home in June will have to pay a fine for speeding and serve community service, despite demands from the man’s family for harsher punishment.

On Tuesday, Leanne Cusack was found guilty of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, according to Cook County court records. She was given 30 hours of community service and ordered to pay a fine of $750.

But the family of Murod Kurdi had been pushing for felony charges to be filed against Cusack, questioning why police released Cusack when it was clear at the scene that Kurdi had been gravely hurt. Kurdi died after several days on life support.

Kurdi, 28, had parked in front of his house in the 5100 block of West 91st Street the evening of June 5, when he was struck by a passing car and thrown 15 feet.

The driver, Leanne Cusack, allegedly told police at the scene that she had been drinking before the crash, but she refused a Breathalyzer test and was sent home with a ticket for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, according to police reports.

Cusack fought the ticket, which is why she appeared in court this week.

Bob Olson, Cusack’s lawyer, told the Sun-Times in August that one officer noted a “faint” smell of alcohol on Cusack’s breath, but police reports indicate she did not appear impaired, Olson said.

“The police did a really good job,” Olson said, pointing out that Cusack stopped and returned to the scene almost immediately. According to the reports, Cusack told police that she felt a “bump” but wasn’t aware that she’d struck Kurdi. She stopped when she saw bystanders running into the street to help him.

“There were no indicators she was impaired, and they didn’t think she was under the influence,” Olson said. Olson said that Cusack has received death threats and was still “very upset.”

“She feels terrible about the accident,” he said. “But it was an accident.”

Kurdi’s family has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Cusack and have asked the state attorney general’s office to look into the actions of the police department.

Contributing: Andy Grimm

Next Up In News
Police say 3 dead, fourth wounded and shooter also dead in University of Nevada, Las Vegas attack
Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown pleads not guilty to murder charges in mother’s death in Maywood
Des Plaines cracks down on street parking by O’Hare travelers
McDonald’s spinoff CosMc’s opening in Bolingbrook
Yellow Banana sued over $350K of unpaid bills, sells Florida Save A Lot stores
‘Do you have memory issues?’ Defense hammers at credibility of witness at Burke corruption trial
The Latest
KW_CST_120723_4001.jpg
High School Basketball
Kenwood survives in tough, gritty win against Hyde Park
The win wasn’t flawless, but it’s the type of win good teams have. The Broncos took care of business in their second Red-North/West conference win despite not playing up to their potential.
By Kyle Williams
 
Amanda Perez, left, is comforted by fellow student Alejandro Barron following a shooting on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus.
Nation/World
Police say 3 dead, fourth wounded and shooter also dead in University of Nevada, Las Vegas attack
Police swarmed the campus at 11:45 a.m., and detectives engaged in a gun battle with the shooter, who was killed. An all-clear was issued 40 minutes later.
By Associated Press
 
Lane’s Shaheed Solebo (5) blocks a shot by North Lawndale’s Tyshun Moore (0).
High School Basketball
Shaheed Solebo, Lane beat North Lawndale and embrace this season’s high expecations
The Champions won without injured junior Dalton Scantlebury, taking down North Lawndale 72-51 at home on Wednesday in the Red-North/West opener for both teams.
By Michael O’Brien
 
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars safety Sergio Brown speaks during an NFL event for kids, July 15, 2015, in south London. The former NFL player has been arrested in southern California nearly a month after the body of his 73-year-old mother was found behind her suburban Chicago home. San Diego County Jail records show Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, that Brown, 35, was booked into the facility Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 10, following a “fugitive arrest.” (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File) ORG XMIT: NYSS304
Crime
Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown pleads not guilty to murder charges in mother’s death in Maywood
Brown, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and concealing a homicide. He played football at Proviso East High School and Notre Dame, and spent seven seasons in the NFL.
By Kade Heather
 
Des Plaines officials say this photograph shows a motorist who parked on Magnolia Street, loaded luggage into an SUV from a ride-hailing service and then went to nearby O’Hare International Airport.
Transportation
Des Plaines cracks down on street parking by O’Hare travelers
The City Council approves parking bans on several streets near the airport. Violators face fines of up to $250.
By The Daily Herald
 