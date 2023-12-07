Horoscope for Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day to talk to bosses, parents and VIPs because your optimism and your ability to see the big picture will impress everyone. Make your wishes known. Share your views because you will be convincing and persuasive.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a marvelous day to study and learn something. It’s also a wonderful day to teach because you are so enthusiastic about whatever interests you. You will enjoy pursuing anything that expands your world. This is also a great day to travel and talk to people from other cultures.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Financial discussions will go well, especially conversations about how to share or divide something like an inheritance. Whatever happens, you will come out smelling like a rose and will be happy with the results. This also includes anything dealing with shared property or insurance issues.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

People are happy to see you because you are enthusiastic — and there is nothing as contagious as enthusiasm. You’re full of big ideas! You are also keen to encourage others to do their best and give it the old college try. Discussions about law or philosophy and religion will go well.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Work-related travel is likely for many of you. This is a great day at work because you feel optimistic and ready to tackle anything that comes your way, small or big. In particular, you will work well with groups. This is also a good day to deal your health or a pet.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today your ruler Mercury is dancing with lucky Jupiter, which makes this an interesting day to explore financial speculation. Your upbeat enthusiasm will attract children to you. It’s a great day to make travel plans for a vacation. It’s also a wonderful day to schmooze and enjoy the company of others.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Grab every opportunity to entertain at home today because groups, clubs and organizations, as well as friends and family, will enjoy pleasant times. Discussions about real estate will be positive and successful. Be careful not to overreach yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is an excellent day to sign important documents. It’s also a great day to learn something new or sign up for a course. Meanwhile conversations with neighbors, siblings and relatives will be positive and enthusiastic. By all means travel today. At least, take a short trip.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is an excellent day for business and finance because you have wonderful opportunities to boost your earnings or benefit from discussions with others. It’s a good day to deal with foreign interests. Legal discussions will also be settled in your favor.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a great day to make plans for the future and create organizational systems. (Be careful not to gloss over details.) Nevertheless, business and commercial activity is strong today. Good day to conclude a deal or sign a contract.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Behind-the-scenes research will pay off because your mind is sharp, acute and willing to embrace big ideas. In fact, you find it easy to “think big” today. Share your ideas with others, because you make an excellent impression on everyone now with Venus at high noon in your chart.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a popular day for you! In particular, your ability to deal with young people is almost magical. You will be able to enthuse others and encourage people to get behind your plans if you are dealing with groups, clubs and organizations. Everyone will want to be on your team. No question!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Nicholas Hoult (1989) shares your birthday. You are a courageous, freethinking pioneer of ideas. You are original and not afraid to be different. This is a powerful year for recognition for you. Expect a promotion, awards, accolades and major accomplishments. This is also a busy year for you because people are aware of your strengths.

