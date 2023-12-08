Horoscope for Friday, Dec. 8, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 7 to 9:45 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Libra into Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Steer clear of difficult discussions with members of the public, partners, spouses and close friends because they will quickly become intense ego battles. You don’t need this! Instead, go with what works. Travel or do something to explore your world far away or close to home.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Avoid confrontations, especially that are work-related because they will become nasty. We are all entrenched in our views, attitudes and prejudices, which makes it difficult to see what it’s like to walk a mile in someone else’s wedgies. Agree to disagree.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Be easygoing with your kids today because you might end up on a power trip, which does not benefit you and it does not benefit them. Think what you could do to help them to see the best way to live. Don’t focus on punishment or shame. Romantic squabbles will be intense.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Avoid family arguments because they will be nasty and emotional. Furthermore, they will probably not even resolve anything. Instead, people will flex their emotional muscles in a power struggle, which does not improve anything and might be very destructive.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Although you are persuasive and convincing, make sure you don’t bully your way into or out of a situation, especially with siblings, relatives and daily contacts. Be gracious. Be willing to listen. Focus instead on fun, entertaining outings. Enjoy yourself!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Financial squabbles will be intense today. Someone might want to tear down something in order to build it up again in a new way. This might work or it might be too drastic of a change. Don’t let anyone bully you — and don’t be a bully. Stay chill.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today the moon is in your sign at odds with Pluto, which means jealously is likely. Secrets might be revealed. People might resort to manipulation and guilt to get what they want. Others are afraid to speak up. This is not a healthy exchange of ideas. (Let this day pass.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You are intense, powerful, and one of the most self-disciplined signs in the zodiac. Don’t give in to feelings of self-doubt today, which is easy to do. (“I’m navel lint.”) Don’t do this to yourself and don’t let anyone else do it to you, either. Remain positive and gracious.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

With the sun and Mars both in your sign, you’re coming on like gangbusters. Furthermore, you know that you can to tell it like it is in a rather blunt way. (Yes, you do.) Be careful about offending friends or members of groups, especially a female. Tread softly.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a poor day to get into a power struggle with a parent, boss or the police because it will be a public event. Furthermore, you won’t look like a winner. Things could be embarrassing. You might lose face. Therefore, sidestep any obvious confrontations. (You’ll be glad you did.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is the classic day to get your belly in a rash over discussions about politics, religion or racial issues because you will feel emotional and that something is at stake. But really, it’s all just a big blur of words. Avoid this.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Avoid power struggles about inheritances, shared property and insurance because they will only create problems in your life. Nothing will be resolved. The only thing that will happen will be you will disturb your peace of mind. Don’t do this.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Wendell Pierce (1963) shares your birthday. You have a lively, energetic personality. You passionately embrace ideas or a cause. This is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to take inventory of your life and let go of people, places and things from the past that are holding you back.

