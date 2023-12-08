The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 8, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Tanker car fire on SW Side led to evacuations, Metra delays: officials

No one was injured but fear of a leak caused staffers to be evacuated from nearby businesses, fire officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Tanker car fire on SW Side led to evacuations, Metra delays: officials
merlin_115854550.jpg

Chicago Fire Department | Sun-Times file photo

Sun-Times file photo

A tanker car fire caused workplace evacuations and delays to at least three Metra trains Friday morning in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, officials said.

The fire prompted a Level II hazardous materials response, bringing multiple fire department rigs to the 2600 block of West Columbus Avenue, the fire department posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. No one was injured but fear of a leak caused staffers to be evacuated from their businesses.

The situation was secured about 6 a.m., according to the fire department. A spokesperson said they did not know what, if any materials had leaked.

The fire caused three trains, inbound and outbound, along the Metra’s SouthWest Line to be delayed or canceled, alerts on the Metra’s website said.

Next Up In News
Rideshare driver stabbed by customer in Streeterville
Charges pending after boy, 15, sexually assaulted in Loop
Woman fatally shot during Southwest Side argument
Off-duty Chicago cop strikes, kills pedestrian near House of Blues in River North
Obama’s massive prisoner release led to Jesse Webster’s Chicago success story and three failures
‘Bank jackings’ in Chicago see robbers drain victims’ accounts with their phone apps
The Latest
Former president Donald Trump is on stage surrounded by flags as he speaks to a Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia.
Columnists
There’s plenty of hypocrisy with Moms for Liberty, other pious GOP frauds
Politically, Moms for Liberty has done the Republicans more harm than good by banning books, attacking teachers and librarians, and picking on LGBTQ students.
By Gene Lyons
 
Flashing lights on a police vehicle.
News
Rideshare driver stabbed by customer in Streeterville
The driver, 41, was in good condition with a cut to the head, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CPD_02.JPG
Crime
Charges pending after boy, 15, sexually assaulted in Loop
No charges have been announced for the suspect after the alleged assault which happened about 9:30 p.m. in the first block of West Jackson Boulevard, police said.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
Police_tape.jpg
Crime
Woman fatally shot during Southwest Side argument
The woman was estimated to be in her 30s, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Repurposed ice fishing tents used for shelter for houseless individuals underneath the Dan Ryan Expressway in 2022.
Other Views
Why youth homelessness is a big problem in Cook County
Young Black men are disproportionately affected by housing instability, and youth in foster care or who have experienced the death of a parent or caregiver are also at high risk, a recent Chapin Hall study found.
By Bryan Samuels
 