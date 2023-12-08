Tanker car fire on SW Side led to evacuations, Metra delays: officials

A tanker car fire caused workplace evacuations and delays to at least three Metra trains Friday morning in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, officials said.

The fire prompted a Level II hazardous materials response, bringing multiple fire department rigs to the 2600 block of West Columbus Avenue, the fire department posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. No one was injured but fear of a leak caused staffers to be evacuated from their businesses.

The situation was secured about 6 a.m., according to the fire department. A spokesperson said they did not know what, if any materials had leaked.

The fire caused three trains, inbound and outbound, along the Metra’s SouthWest Line to be delayed or canceled, alerts on the Metra’s website said.