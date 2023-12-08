New citizens take oath at Museum of Science and Industry

Milena Pagano said she gained a second birthday Friday morning.

The former Italian citizen held back tears as she and 149 others became naturalized U.S. citizens at the Museum of Science and Industry.

It was four months to the day from her actual birthday.

“It was so special. I understood that I wasn’t alone. I checked behind me and saw a lot of people and said, ‘Oh my gosh, everyone is like me today,’” said Pagano, 45.

“There’s a lot of feelings I can’t explain, it’s just so wonderful.”

Pagano said she was excited to join her husband as a citizen after she followed him here in 2015 because of a job opportunity.

“After almost 11 years, both of us are citizens finally,” Pagano said. “This is my Christmas present this year.”

Milena Pagano became a citizen on Friday in a naturalization ceremony at the Museum of Science and Industry. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The special court session was the first held at the museum, packing the lower level of the auditorium with new citizens and their loved ones.

In addition to citizenship papers and voter registration, those participating in the ceremony were given an annual membership to the museum.

Deon’te Goodman, who portrays Aaron Burr in the current production of “Hamilton” at the Nederlander Theatre, kicked off the ceremony by singing the national anthem.

Deon’te Goodman, who portrays Aaron Burr in “Hamilton” at the Nederlander Theatre, sings the national anthem during a naturalization ceremony at the Museum of Science and Industry on Friday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The event took six months to plan but was years in the making, said Anne Rashford, vice president of government relations at the museum. Officials at the museum had wanted to host a naturalization ceremony in December for a while because it would mesh well with “Christmas Around the World,” an annual museum display featuring more than 60 trees decorated for different countries.

On Friday, 19 of those trees represented the countries some of the new citizens had left to come to the United States.

Rashford said it was “perfect synergy.”

“We really want to make sure people feel at home here,” Rashford said with misty eyes. “It was just the perfect opportunity.”

As the new citizens filed out, they picked up paperwork and reunited with loved ones eagerly waiting in a room nearby.

Jovo Djokanovski, who became a U.S. citizen on Friday. holds his 2-year-old son, Aidan, after the naturalization ceremony, held at the Museum of Science and Industry. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Also becoming a citizen Friday was Amrinder Dhindsa. He came to the United States in 2015 and met his wife here.

“After my wedding, this has to be the next best day of my life,” said Dhindsa.

The Batavia resident hadn’t been to the museum before but hoped to enjoy it Friday with his wife and their 4-year-old daughter — after he registered to vote at a table set up by the League of Women Voters.

“It’s a way for me to contribute to the country,” Dhindsa said. “And it’s my right now.”

New citizen Amrinder Dhindsa, originally from India, registers to vote after a naturalization ceremony for new citizens at the Museum of Science and Industry on Friday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Yucheen Chang, who came to the U.S. from Taiwan about 10 years ago, said she also looked forward to voting in 2024, and hoped she would be able to help better the lives of her now-fellow citizens by casting her first ballot.

“I can vote,” Chang said. “You can change something, so not just for me, but for everybody. We can do something better for America.”

She said while the process of earning her citizenship was difficult, particularly the test, which covers civis and English, the day celebrated so much more than just her journey.

“It is not just passing a test,” Chang said, standing next to her husband, Daniel Wang. “I want to stay here. I want to be a part of here.”

Daniel Wang and his wife, Yucheen Chang, look at Chang’s certificate after she and 149 others became U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at the Museum of Science and Industry on Friday. Chang, arrived in the U.S. about 10 years ago from Taiwan. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

New citizen Tatiana Maximciuc, originally from Moldova, holds an American flag during a naturalization ceremony at the Museum of Science and Industry on Friday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Eugenia Ciungu, originally from Romania, recites the Pledge of Allegiance as she holds her daughter during a naturalization ceremony at the Museum of Science and Industry on Friday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times