The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 8, 2023
Food and Restaurants News Business

CosMc’s debut in Bolingbrook marked by long lines, hours-long wait time

Customers waited nearly three hours for a taste of McDonald’s new beverage-focused restaurant concept that will soon expand to Texas.

By  Erica Thompson
   
SHARE CosMc’s debut in Bolingbrook marked by long lines, hours-long wait time
McDonald’s launched its new beverage-focused, drive-thru-only restaurant concept at 285 N. Weber Road in Bolingbrook.

McDonald’s launched its new beverage-focused, drive-thru-only restaurant concept at 285 N. Weber Road in Bolingbrook.

Erica Thompson/Sun-Times

Customers were up early Friday morning — or, perhaps, didn’t go to sleep — in Bolingbrook to get their first taste of CosMc’s, the beverage-focused, drive-thru-only concept launched by McDonald’s.

A company spokesperson said cars began lining up as early as 3:30 a.m., and when it opened at 6 a.m., 20 cars rolled in to place their orders. 

By noon, an estimated 150 cars were waiting in a line that stretched south from the yellow-and-blue restaurant, at 285 N. Weber Road, and wrapped west around the shopping plaza to the opposite end.

Workers wearing yellow coats and beanies, as well as blue gloves, guided drivers who waited about 2 1/2 hours, despite the three-lane drive-thru. Police officers eventually joined to help direct traffic.

McDonald’s announced in July that it would be testing out the new concept, based on its alien character CosMc that appeared in commercials during the ‘80s and ‘90s.

The Bolingbrook location marks the first CosMc’s. The Chicago-based chain plans to open approximately 10 more pilot locations in Texas by the end of 2024, before determining a further expansion of the test sites.

Related

The restaurant offers a variety of lemonades, teas, blended drinks and coffee. Customers can also customize their drink with flavor syrups, energy or vitamin C shots, among other additions.

It also serves sandwiches and sides such as a Spicy Queso Sandwich, Savory Hash Brown Bites and Pretzel Bites, as well as McDonald’s classics like Egg McMuffin Sandwiches and the McFlurry. 

The TikTok factor

Some customers, including Joanna Staffa, 40, of Glendale Heights, said she learned about CosMc’s on TikTok.

Waiting in the car with Staffa was West Side resident Dana Matundan and Rea Unalidia, who was visiting from Virginia. Staffa said they added a stop at CosMc’s to their agenda, which included a trip to Christkindlmarket

“It’s been like one and a half of a Taylor Swift album,” Staffa said of their wait time. “So, we’ve done ‘1989.’ We’re now halfway through ‘Red (Taylor’s Version).’”

Staffa said they planned to order a long list of items, and were determined to wait as long as it took — and that they were used to being patient.

“I waited six hours for a hot dog once,” Matundan said.

“We’ve done the Taylor Swift queue on Ticketmaster,” Staffa added. 

Cars began lining up as early as 3:30 a.m. to try out McDonald’s new CosMc’s drive-thru-only concept in Bolingbrook.

Cars began lining up as early as 3:30 a.m. to try out McDonald’s new CosMc’s drive-thru-only concept in Bolingbrook.

Erica Thompson/Sun-Times

Kevin Jackson, 32, of Westmont, also saw videos of CosMc’s on TikTok. Halfway through the line, he ran low on gas.He got out of line to refuel and said he got back in line. 

“It’s worth it,” Jackson said. “It’s probably better to go today than any of the other days. Most people are probably at work today.”

He said he planned to order the Sour Cherry Energy Burst drink and S’mores Cold Brew.

Unlike Staffa, he doesn’t intend to put his purchases on TikTok. 

“I don’t like to post, but I like to watch.” 

So, how do the drinks taste?

Customers can buy a trio of drinks for less than $20. For example, the Blueberry Ginger Boost Green Tea with vitamin C cost $5.39; the Tumeric-Spiced Latte was $4.89; and the Sour Cherry Energy Burst, a slushy with tapioca balls, or boba, was $5.89. 

The Blueberry Ginger Boost was the standout — sweeter with each sip and characterized by a kick of ginger. The Sour Cherry Energy Burst was even more refreshing, with sweetness cutting through the tangy taste, and delicious boba accentuating the drink. The Tumeric-Spiced Latte — recommended hot instead of iced by an employee — was a bit bland. 

Another popular drink among customers on Friday was the Churro Frappé ($5.79).

And of the food items offered a favorite of the day was its Spicy Queso Sandwich.

From left: Tumeric-Spiced Latte, Sour Cherry Energy Burst with boba and the Blueberry Ginger Boost Green Tea.

From left: Tumeric-Spiced Latte, Sour Cherry Energy Burst with boba and the Blueberry Ginger Boost Green Tea.

Erica Thompson/Sun-Times

Next Up In Taste
The brownie was invented in Chicago 130 years ago
McDonald’s spinoff CosMc’s is opening in Bolingbrook
Voodoo Doughnut reveals opening date for first Chicago location
Natasha Kravchuk fosters simple approach to recipes in new cookbook
Menu planner: Chicken thighs with date butter sauce won’t disappoint
This bright, earthy farro pilaf is easy to make from scratch
The Latest
Blackhawks alternate captains Nick Foligno (left) and Seth Jones (right) celebrate a goal.
Blackhawks
Inside the Blackhawks’ locker room without Corey Perry: ‘What are we going to do to get the energy back?’
In the wake of Perry’s messy departure, even more leadership responsibilities have been shifted onto Nick Foligno, Seth Jones and Connor Murphy to steer the Hawks through adversity. They explain how they’ve regrouped and adjusted.
By Ben Pope
 
Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) pictured at an October City Council meeting.
City Hall
City Council panel advances new 311 ‘hate incident’ reporting plan
The “Chi vs. Hate” ordinance aims to collect reports of disturbing acts that might fall short of a crime, but hint at more troubling actions to come, as hate crimes spike in Chicago and beyond.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
La parcela sur (esquina inferior izquierda) del Soldier Field es uno de los lugares que se están considerando para ubicar un nuevo estadio de los Bears.
La Voz Chicago
Los Chicago Bears exploran el aparcamiento del Soldier Field para su nuevo estadio
Existe “la certidumbre de una demanda de los Amigos de los Parques para protegerse contra el desarrollo en nuestra orilla del lago,” dijo Juanita Irizarry, la directora ejecutiva de la organización Amigos de los Parques.
By Patrick Finley and Fran Spielman
 
Actor Ryan O’Neal attends the Farrah Fawcett 5th Anniversary Reception at the Farrah Fawcett Foundation on June 25, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California
Movies and TV
Actor Ryan O’Neal, starred in ‘Love Story,’ ‘Paper Moon,’ dies at 82
O’Neal’s son, Patrick, confirmed his father’s passing with a post on social media Friday.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
A photo of Bears coach Matt Eberflus talking with quarterback Justin Fields after they beat the Texans on Sunday.
Bears
Bears’ final five games may lead to firing squad
We are standing at the beginning of the Bears’ inevitable, inescapable moment of change. The decisions that will be made all predicated on this five-game assessment capsule will determine what the upcoming five-year future of the franchise will be.
By Scoop Jackson
 