Saturday, December 9, 2023
Horoscope for Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

If you’re making decisions about shared property, mortgages, banking issues or debt, take time to read the fine print and make sure you have all the facts. That’s because it’s easy to gloss over things today or assume things are better than they are.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a good day to make plans for travel, further education or exploring opportunities in the law, medicine, publishing and the media. You will do your due diligence. Nevertheless, don’t make a promise to someone close to you if you think you might not keep it.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a good day to think of your finances. You might draw up a budget or have a plan for reducing your debt. You’re in a practical frame of mind, and you want to get better organized and on top of your game. This applies to both your job and your personal life.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Anything to do with the arts and the entertainment world will appeal to you. You might also be attracted to sports events and fun activities where you can enjoy the company of others. Look for ways to express your own creative talents, because this will be rewarding.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Someone might help you redecorate or make where you live look more attractive. You might entertain a few friends. But you will welcome ideas about improving your home as well as your health. Alternatively, you might choose to be reclusive.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Discussions with a romantic partner, as well as discussions with your kids might be on the agenda for you today. Go slowly and don’t expect too much. Listen to what others say. Use any opportunity you can to reduce the chaos and confusion at home.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You love beautiful things, and today you will be tempted to shop and buy more beautiful things. This might include wardrobe items because you like to look good. This is an excellent day for a short trip because you’re keen to see new places and meet new faces.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Conversations with siblings, relatives and neighbors will be meaningful for you today. You might also study or learn something. This is a good day to shop for wardrobe treasures. Whatever you do, don’t gloss over details. Take a moment to make sure you know you’ve got the facts.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You feel mixed messages today because on one hand, you’re full of energy! You feel proactive. (In fact, exercise and outdoor activity might be a good way to blow off any pent-up steam building up within you.) Nevertheless, another part of you wants to be reclusive and private. Your call.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A conversation with a friend or a member of a group (very likely a female) will be important to you today. Perhaps this discussion will prompt you to take another look at your future goals? You will admire the achievements of artistic people.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’re high visibility today. People notice you more than usual. Do be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control. Meanwhile you might research something or discover secrets or learn about something going on behind the scenes. Someone might admire you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

The sun is still at the top of your chart casting you in a flattering spotlight, which means people are impressed with you. Meanwhile, you’re keen for a change of scenery and a chance to get outta Dodge. A discussion with someone younger might encourage you.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Beau Bridges (1941) shares your birthday. You are energetic, passionate and imaginative. You are a born leader who wants to make a difference in the world. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle for you, which means you need to be flexible and courageous. Explore new avenues. Open any door!

The Latest
Victor Wembanyama
Bulls
Bulls continue winning in Zach LaVine’s absence, beating Spurs
Victor Wembanyama was as good as advertised on Friday, but the short-handed Bulls again put on a scoring-by-committee effort with four of the five starters netting at least 20 points. Just don’t ask them if they’re better without LaVine.
By Joe Cowley
 
Chicago police SUV.
Crime
Man found fatally shot inside vehicle on Lower West Side
A witness told officers the shots had been fired from a gray van that fled the scene, officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Loyola’s Miles Boland (25) react after winning the Jesuit Cup against Saint Ignatius at Gentile Arena.
High School Basketball
Loyola beats St. Ignatius to continue its Jesuit Cup domination
Andrew Hollerich scored a game-high 17 points for Loyola, which is 10-1 in the last 11 Jesuit Cup meetings. Miles Boland added 10 points and five rebounds.
By Mike Clark
 
Victor Wembanyama
Bulls
Bulls get their first regular-season taste of ‘Wemby-mania’
Several players met the French standout in January when they played the Pistons in Paris, but actually facing Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama? Film doesn’t do him justice, Alex Caruso said.
By Joe Cowley
 
Mount Carmel’s Noah Mister (2) controls the ball as the Caravan defeat De La Salle.
High School Basketball
Noah Mister’s poised debut is difference in Mount Carmel’s victory at De La Salle
The talented sophomore point guard, a transfer from Kenwood, was finally eligible to play Friday.
By Michael O’Brien
 