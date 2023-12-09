The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 9, 2023
College Sports Sports

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels wins Heisman Trophy

He’s the first player since 2016 to win college football’s most prestigious player of the year award as part of a team that did not play for a conference championship.

By  Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
   
SHARE LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels wins Heisman Trophy
Heisman_Trophy_Finalists_Football.jpg

Jayden Daniels received 503 first-place votes and 2,029 points. Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. was the runner-up with 292 first-place votes and 1,701 points.

Vasha Hunt/AP

NEW YORK — LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, becoming the first player since 2016 to win college football’s most prestigious player of the year award as part of a team that did not play for a conference championship.

The fifth-year player, who transferred from Arizona State to LSU in 2022, received 503 first-place votes and 2,029 points. Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. was the runner-up with 292 first-place votes and 1,701 points and Oregon’s Bo Nix was third (51, 885), putting transfer quarterbacks in each of the top three spots. Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. finished fourth.

Daniels, who turns 23 on Dec. 18, won AP Player of the Year earlier this week. 

Daniels is the fifth quarterback in the last seven seasons to win the Heisman after transferring, joining former LSU star Joe Burrow in 2019 and USC’s Caleb Williams last year. He is also LSU’s third Heisman winner overall, along with running back Billy Cannon in 1959.

Next Up In College Sports
Illinois falls to Tennessee in top-20 matchup
Polling Place: Are the Bulls a better team without Zach LaVine?
The Wiseman Trophies: College football awards you won’t see presented on TV
Think college football’s rankings are messed up? College basketball’s are on a different level
Quarterback Caleb Williams, potential future Bears draft pick, to skip USC’s bowl game
College Football Playoff takes Michigan, Washington, Texas, Alabama; Northwestern-Utah in Vegas Bowl
The Latest
KW_CST_121023_002.jpg
High School Basketball
Offensive struggles plague Fremd in loss at the In The Park Showcase
The lack of offense was the main culprit for Fremd’s 49-38 loss to Lake Central (IN.)
By Kyle Williams
 
Kids play with slime Saturday at the SLOOMOO exhibit during the Chicago Cultural Center’s Open House in the Loop.
Kids get hands-on — even slimy — at Chicago Cultural Center open house
“This feels more chill than a traditional art museum,” Kristen Dowell, of Oak Park, said of her experience this weekend. “Just the way it’s set up feels a lot more relaxed.”
By Violet Miller
 
Donzell Gordon, founder of Donzell Creative Works, wraps a wooden gnome for a customer on Saturday during the One of a Kind Holiday Show at the Merchandise Mart.
Entertainment and Culture
‘Massive’ One of a Kind Holiday Show draws tens of thousands to Chicago to benefit small businesses
About 500 artists from around the country have set up shop for the event at the Merchandise Mart, which has become a holiday shopping destination for an estimated 50,000 patrons.
By Erica Thompson
 
Adam Eaton of the White Sox slides into home plate against Max Stassi of the Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in 2021. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox acquire catcher Max Stassi
White Sox get Max Stassi and cash considerations from Braves in exchange for a player to be named later or cash.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
1843528368.jpg
Soccer
Crew hold on to beat LAFC for third MLS Cup
Cucho Hernandez and Yaw Yeboah scored in the first half and the Columbus Crew held off LAFC in a 2-1 victory Saturday.
By Sun-Times wires
 