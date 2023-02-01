The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Chicago man charged in ‘Tunnel’ siege during Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot

Joseph Pavlik, 65, is charged with obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

By  Jon Seidel
   
_Pavlik.png

The FBI alleges this picture depicts Joseph Pavlik of Chicago outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. District Court records

A Chicago man faces federal criminal charges for allegedly participating in an hours-long siege during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Joseph Pavlik, 65, is charged with obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

An FBI special agent wrote in court records that a witness claimed Pavlik was a retired firefighter, and that his vehicle has a lien through the Chicago Fire Fighters Credit Union.

That agent also wrote that Pavlik is associated with a group known as “B Squad” and that he participated in a siege that lasted for more than two hours in an area known as The Tunnel, which was part of the inaugural stage outside the Capitol. 

Pavlik allegedly claimed he was pushed by the crowd into a police line there but held his hands up the entire time to show he was not a threat.

This is a developing story.

