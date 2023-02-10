The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 10, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: I just found out my elderly dad has a secret daughter

Now in his 80s, he may or may not know about the child he fathered at 17, and bringing it up could cause stress.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: I just found out my elderly dad has a secret daughter
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I had pretty much an ideal childhood. My parents have never had issues that I ever saw. We went to church every Sunday, gathered with family often, etc. I’m now grown, and my parents are in their mid-80s.

Out of the blue, I got a message on social media from a woman who says she’s my father’s daughter from when he was 17 years old, before he met my mom. She found out through DNA testing. She is very nice about whether I tell my parents about her.

Their health is beginning to deteriorate, and I don’t want to stress them more than they can handle. At the same time, I don’t know if it is right for me to withhold this information from my dad. I feel so alone in making this choice, so please give me any advice. — SECRET-HOLDER IN GEORGIA

DEAR SECRET-HOLDER: Your father may be unaware that he fathered a child at 17. (Back then, an out-of-wedlock pregnancy was sometimes kept secret and the baby placed for adoption.) He should be given the information privately so he can decide if he would like to meet his daughter and whether, at this late date, your mother needs to know.

DEAR ABBY: My fiancee and I began dating 2 1/2 years ago. We are in our late 50s. We moved in together four months ago and took out an equity loan for improvements on the house. Until we moved in, we were planning our future together, traveling and having fun. Once we moved in, however, everything changed.

Two months later, she came to me saying “something is not right.” She says she loves me, she’s attracted to me and doesn’t want me to leave. She says I treat her like she’s never been treated before, and I’m so good to her (her words). But I feel like I have been put into the friend zone. This usually happens after a couple of dates, not years. It’s tearing her up because she doesn’t want to feel this way, and it has me stumped about how to handle it. Is it cold feet? — BAD CHANGE IN NEW YORK

DEAR BAD CHANGE: I don’t know, you don’t know and it is possible that SHE can’t identify what’s “wrong” either. Do not procrastinate. Get a referral to a licensed marriage and family therapist for pre-marital counseling. If the two of you do this, whatever is bothering her will be revealed. If she refuses to go, seek counseling without her. (I hope there is no prepayment penalty on that loan.)

DEAR ABBY: I am a friendly person who can get along with most everyone. I am petite in height — 4-foot-8, to be exact. Recently, while my husband and I were at a social gathering, one of the male guests approached me and commented, “Who let a child in here?” I was not only hurt, but also offended at his rudeness. My husband is much taller than I am, and he has never mistaken me for a child. I’m tired of being judged for my height. Any thoughts? — TINY BUT A TRUE ADULT

DEAR TINY: Was the guest who said it drunk? I can’t otherwise account for his egregious breach of etiquette in making a comment about the appearance of another guest at the gathering. I hope you ignore his tasteless comment. (What a nitwit.)

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

To receive a collection of Abby’s most memorable — and most frequently requested — poems and essays, send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby — Keepers Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Wife makes all the decisions with no discussion
Dear Abby: We accidentally named baby after grandpa’s mistress
Dear Abby: My parents insist we visit, but they seldom visit us
Dear Abby: Teen won’t speak to her dad but still expects a present
Dear Abby: How can I make sister stop insulting my politics?
Dear Abby: After dealing with husband’s cancer diagnosis, I dread my own checkup
The Latest
Zach Wolfe holding his third-place finish catch last year on Lake St. Clair, laughing because his dad Jeff (hidden) is helping him hold the five smallmouth bass. Provided photo
Sports
Father and son sharing life, learning to be coach and angler
Jeff Wolfe and his son Zach have shared four years of high school and other competitive fishing as a coach and angler, and as co-anglers.
By Dale Bowman
 
Bears general manager said he is open to trading the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft if he gets the right deal.
Bears
Bears’ top front office brass came from Super Bowl teams
Say this for the Bears: when they revamped their front office a year ago, they took from the best.
By Patrick Finley
 
R. Kelly walks into the Daley Center for a hearing in a child support case.
News
R. Kelly’s defense attorney asks federal judge in Chicago not to add to star’s decades behind bars
Kelly is set to be sentenced in Chicago on Feb. 23. But the big question is whether the judge adds to the 30-year sentence Kelly is already serving for his racketeering conviction in New York. That sentence is likely to keep Kelly behind bars until his late 70s.
By Jon Seidel
 
Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St.
Other Views
New U.S. attorney shouldn’t be another white male
With many immensely qualified women and people of color ready to serve, President Joe Biden should appoint a leader of this office — serving a large and diverse metropolitan region — who better reflects the citizens the office serves.
By Patrick Collins
 
marc_maron_2.jpg
Movies and TV
In HBO special, Marc Maron gets laughs from the most somber of subjects
Comedian touches on abortion, dementia and death in contemplative new show ‘From Bleak to Dark.’
By Richard Roeper
 