Saturday, February 11, 2023
Horoscope for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Libra into Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Tread carefully, because many people are argumentative today, and as we both know, you have a short fuse. Your challenge will be not to take the bait. Why turn someone against you? Why make your day miserable? Go with what works.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

If you become entrenched in your point of view, especially at work or about a health issue, or possibly even something that is related to your pet, you will probably be hung out to dry because people will bark back. Knowing this ahead of time, keep your head down and your powder dry.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a tricky day. On one hand, people are argumentative. No question. On the other hand, you have different fingers. Seriously, despite possible disagreements, you are in creative headspace. Write down your clever ideas! If you have a chance, act on them.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Family discussions will be challenging. Knowing this ahead of time, why bother? Keep things light. Keep smiling. Keep the peace. Likewise, this is a tough day talking to your kids. (Tougher than usual.) Therefore, postpone heavy-duty discussions, if you can.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you’re full of inventive, creative, wild and crazy ideas, which means you have to be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert. Feel free to act on these ideas after the moon alert is over. (Although they might not seem so appealing then.) Avoid family squabbles. Family is gold. Keep the peace.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Financial arguments might arise this morning during the moon alert, which means this is a very poor time to make financial decisions or spend money. Therefore, don’t get your belly in a rash. Wait until the moon alert is over. Admittedly, it’s still an argumentative day.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

People are forceful in their opinions and they won’t hesitate to speak up, you included. However, there is no point arguing during the moon alert. After the moon alert, very likely you will still argue but about something else — probably money or possessions. You don’t need this.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

After the moon alert, the moon will move into your sign, which gives you a little edge over all the other signs. In other words, it makes you a bit luckier! However, it also heightens your emotions. Avoid family squabbles.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Discussions with friends and groups might be a bit wild and crazy today because everyone’s got an idea to run up the flagpole. However, wait until the moon alert is over before you agree to anything. Actually, try to sit this one out because someone is looking for a fight.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Do not persuade bosses, parents and authority figures to agree with you this morning. Do not volunteer for anything. Wait until the moon alert is over. After that, be patient with friends and members of clubs if you want to get anything done.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Steer clear of controversial subjects like politics and religion this morning, because these arguments will go nowhere. After the moon alert is over, the wheels are back on the track; however, your dealings with authority figures — bosses, parents and teachers and the police — will be challenging.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Avoid important decisions about inheritances, shared property, taxes, debt and insurance issues this morning during the moon alert. Bad time to agree to anything, especially financial matters. Afterward, be patient with opinionated people.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Jennifer Aniston (1969) shares your birthday. You are bright, intelligent and enthusiastic. You like to help people improve their lives because you often see better ways of doing things. This is a quieter, slower-paced year. Don’t hesitate to ask for help from others. Take time to rejuvenate yourself and focus on what brings you happiness.

