Man, 71, killed in Robbins after car was struck by stolen vehicle driven by 13-year-olds
Three teens were arrested on the scene and taken into custody by the Robbins Police Department.
A man was killed after his vehicle was struck by a stolen Kia occupied by teens under driving age in south suburban Robbins Sunday, police said.
Around 2:30 p.m., a Robbins cop driving northbound on Kedzie Avenue saw a damaged Kia, then noticed smoke nearby, which he discovered was coming from the scene of a crash. The man, 71, was pulled from a Ford Taurus that officers determined had been involved in a crash with the Kia.
The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, according to the Robbins Police Department.
The three teens, all 13 years old, were arrested and are in custody.
