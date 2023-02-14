Illinois has no answer for Jalen Pickett in loss to Penn State
Jalen Pickett scored 41 points, becoming the first Penn State player with 40-plus points since 1961. The Illini cut the deficit to 54-47 with 18:01 left but didn’t get closer.
The Latest
The state of the Bulls and White Sox is enough to raise questions about his commitment.
Javontay Kindred, 25, is charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Anthony McCrae, 43, who opened fire inside a university building, had no connection to the campus. ‘We have absolutely no idea what the motive was,’ an official said.
Coach Luke Richardson has judged the Hawks more by effort level than scoreboard results this season. He typically has been satisfied, but he was not in an ugly 4-0 defeat Tuesday.
The special counsel looking into efforts by President Donald Trump to overturn the results of the 2020 election says Mike Pence’s cooperation is essential.