Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Illinois has no answer for Jalen Pickett in loss to Penn State

Jalen Pickett scored 41 points, becoming the first Penn State player with 40-plus points since 1961. The Illini cut the deficit to 54-47 with 18:01 left but didn’t get closer.

By  Sun-Times wires
   
Jalen Pickett scored 41 points to become the first Penn State player with 40-plus points since 1961. He shot 15-for-20 with five three-pointers.

Gary M. Baranec/AP

