Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Winter storm to hit Chicago area Thursday, up to 7 inches of snow near Wisconsin border, 3 inches or less in Chicago

“While the heaviest snow accumulations are expected mainly over far northern Illinois and points north and west, slippery travel conditions are likely for most areas roughly along and northwest of I-55,” the National Weather Service said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A snow plow on Lincoln Highway.

A winter storm will hit the Chicago area Thursday morning, with some places near the Wisconsin border getting up to 7 inches of snow while Chicago will get 3 inches or less.

A winter weather watch will be in effect from 3 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake and Ogle counties, where 3 to 7 inches of snow could fall, according to the National Weather Service.

A less severe winter weather advisory has been issued for counties farther south to Interstate 80, with 2 to 4 inches of accumulation possible. Chicago is projected to get 1 to 3 inches of snow, the weather service said.

“While the heaviest snow accumulations are expected mainly over far northern Illinois and points north and west, slippery travel conditions are likely for most areas roughly along and northwest of I-55 on Thursday and Thursday evening,” the weather service said in a statement.

The snow could be mixed with sleet, it added, and “the hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”

Temperatures will dip into the teens Thursday night and will reach around 27 degrees on Friday with sunny skies. The high Saturday is expected to be 43, the weather service said.

