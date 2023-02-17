The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 17, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

Opponents of SAFE-T Act file arguments with Illinois Supreme Court

They contend the controversial law, which would eliminate cash bail in Illinois, is unconditional and improperly ties judge’s hands when deciding the conditions of release for people accused of crimes.

By  Matthew Hendrickson
   
SHARE Opponents of SAFE-T Act file arguments with Illinois Supreme Court
The 800-page criminal justice reform bill known as the SAFE-T Act sits on a table awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signature during a ceremony at Chicago State University in February of 2021.&nbsp;

The 800-page criminal justice reform bill known as the SAFE-T Act sits on a table awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signature during a ceremony at Chicago State University in February of 2021.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times-file

Opponents of a controversial law that would eliminate cash bail in Illinois filed their arguments with the Illinois Supreme Court on Friday, revisiting their claims that the law is unconditional and improperly ties judge’s hands when deciding the conditions of release for people accused of crimes.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear oral arguments next month in the case, though a date has yet to be set.

The justices will be considering a ruling in December by Kankakee County Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington, who found parts of the law to be unconstitutional just days before it was set to take effect.

Cunnington ruled in favor of a group of state’s attorneys and sheriff’s who brought more than 60 lawsuits challenging aspects of the wide-ranging criminal justice reform bill known as the SAFE-T Act. Their cases had been consolidated into one.

Last month, the Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office filed its opening arguments to state’s highest court, contending the opponents’ constitutional arguments were “badly flawed.”

Legislators who wrote the bill, and reform advocates who support it, have argued that cash bail is inherently unfair and doesn’t benefit public safety when some defendants accused of crimes are released ahead of trial and others are held in jail because they lack the financial ability to post bond.

Opponents to the law argue that lawmakers violated the state’s constitution when they failed to seek approval from voters through a constitutional amendment, and they say they would “strongly support” such a system if the state had done so.

“This did not occur,” the latest filing argues. “In so doing, the General Assembly has illegitimately attempted to amend the Illinois Constitution.”

The brief to the court also addresses arguments by Raoul’s office that the prosecutors and sheriffs who brought the suit lack standing because they aren’t alleging a violation to their own rights by the act, which deals with the rights of criminal defendants.

The filing argues that “state’s attorneys have a clear interest ... and would suffer a cognizable injury if they were tasked with abiding by and enforcing unconstitutional bail provisions.”

Sheriffs face “heightened danger to employees in attempting to secure the presence of unwilling criminal defendants,” it adds.

The attorney general’s office is expected to respond by Feb. 27 before oral arguments are delivered before the justices.

Cunnington’s ruling only affected municipalities who brought the suit. The Cook County Circuit Court, which has been supportive of bail reform, had been expected to go forward with following the new law as of Jan. 1.

But those plans were dashed when the justices halted any implementation of the law, citing the need to “maintain consistent pretrial procedures” during the appeal.

Next Up In News
Stella Stevens, star of ‘The Nutty Professor,’ ‘Poseidon Adventure, dies at 84
Bally’s begins luring new dealers to the table for Chicago casino
Pollution, public safety drive ward races in Southeast Side’s 10th, Southwest Side’s 12th
Garcia questions whether Johnson, a CTU organizer, can be an objective mayor
Picture Chicago: Check out 14 must-see photos from the last week in news
Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. What is FTD?
The Latest
Michael Jordan is celebrating his 60th birthday on Friday by making a $10 million donation to Make-A-Wish.
La Voz Chicago
Michael Jordan cumple 60 años y hace donación caritativa millonaria
Es la donación más grande recibida de un individuo en los 43 años de historia de Make-A-Wish.
By Associated Press
 
Actress Stella Steven appears at a Sterns Department Store in New York on Jan. 8, 1968. Stevens, a prominent leading lady in 1960s and ‘70s died Friday. She was 84.&nbsp;
Celebrities
Stella Stevens, star of ‘The Nutty Professor,’ ‘Poseidon Adventure, dies at 84
Stevens worked steadily in television in the 1970s and 80s, appearing in the pilots for “Wonder Woman,” “Hart to Hart” and “The Love Boat” and in series like “Night Court,” “Murder She Wrote” and “Magnum, P.I.”
By LINDSEY BAHR | AP Film Writer
 
GettyImages_557709393.jpeg
La Voz Chicago
Fallece la actriz de Hollywood nacida en Chicago, Raquel Welch, a los 82 años
Raquel Welch, cuyo nombre verdadero era Jo-Raquel Tejada, nació en Chicago de padre boliviano y madre estadounidense.
By Mark Kennedy | Associated Press
 
Patrick Kane skates with the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notes: Patrick Kane trade chatter continues as hockey world awaits clarity
The Maple Leafs are emerging as potential Kane suitors alongside the Stars and Golden Knights. Even Alex DeBrincat is “excited to see” if Kane can “find a new home.” But nothing is official or cemented yet.
By Ben Pope
 
Latasha Gilmer, who signed up for Bally’s Chicago’s training to become a casino table games dealer, stands outside Harold Washington College in the Loop after an informational session on Friday.
Casinos and Gambling
Bally’s begins luring new dealers to the table for Chicago casino
“I have no experience but I’m very eager to learn,” said Latasha Gilmer of Englewood, who attended Bally’s first informational session Friday at Harold Washington College as the casino looks to hire 300 upbeat people who can make it through “dealer school.”
By Mitch Dudek
 