Horoscope for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023

Moon Alert

After 12:45 a.m. EST, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Someone will surprise you, perhaps a friend or a member of a group. Get ready because anything might happen. They might have an unusual suggestion for you. Or perhaps, they will introduce you to someone who is different or unusual in some way? You won’t mind because you’re adventurous.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Something out of the blue might happen in your dealings with parents, bosses, teachers, VIPs and the police. Someone in authority might overact to you or throw you a curveball. Tread carefully! Never underestimate the power of courtesy.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Travel plans might be suddenly interrupted. They could be delayed or canceled. Alternatively, you might suddenly have to travel when you did not expect to do so. Likewise, surprising news in the media might catch you off guard. It’s not a boring day.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Double check everything related to banking, finances, inheritances, taxes and debt, as well as insurance agreements because something unexpected could impact these areas today or tonight. If you’re not on top of things, whatever happens might cost you money or create a setback. Be in the know.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Expect a few surprises or something unusual in your relationships to friends, partners and spouses. They might say or do something you least expect. Or possibly, they will introduce you to someone who is different or unusual? Be prepared.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your work routine will be interrupted today, perhaps later in the day. Technological problems or computer crashes are a possibility. Staff shortages, power outages and canceled meetings are also some things that might occur. Meanwhile, pet owners should be vigilant about their pets.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Parents should be aware of their children today — where they are and if they are safe because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. It doesn’t have to happen but do be aware of the possibility. Meanwhile, social plans might surprise. This could be a cancellation or an invitation?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Something will interrupt or change your home routine today. For example, small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Very possibly, someone will knock on your door when you least expect it. Obviously, get dressed. It might be smart to stock the fridge.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Pay attention to everything you say and do today because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. However, because you can think outside of the box, you might have brilliant, clever ideas! Or not. You might meet someone new who is different or a close contact might surprise you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Keep an eye on your possessions and wealth because something unexpected could affect your assets. For example, you might find money or you might lose money. Likewise, be smart and protect what you own against loss, theft and damage. If you are mindful and aware, you will have no regrets.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Don’t be hasty to jump to conclusions today, which might be the case because you feel independent and even rebellious. You’re impatient with restraints, duties and responsibilities. (Not good.) Yes, you value your freedom but don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a restless day for you. Nevertheless, you are very sensitive to other people’s moods, which is why you will pick up impressions very easily. You might even be like a sponge and start to feel the way others feel. Today you might have a strong interest in psychic or spiritual subjects.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor John Travolta (1954) shares your birthday today. You live life fully charged. You’re not afraid to take risks, physically and emotionally. You explore new ideas and ways of doing things. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to take stock. Let go of people and situations that are holding you back.

