The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 19, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Feb. 19, 2023

Palatine joins after its big win at Rolling Meadows.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Feb. 19, 2023
Palatine’s Connor May (21) shoots for three against Rolling Meadows’s Cam Christie (24) and Mark Nikolich-Wilson (30).

Palatine’s Connor May (21) shoots for three against Rolling Meadows’s Cam Christie (24) and Mark Nikolich-Wilson (30).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

It was a slow week around the area, with very few big games other than the Central Suburban and Mid-Suburban League title games and a couple of interesting Catholic school matchups.

That led to just one big decision. I needed to get Palatine into the rankings after its win at Rolling Meadows. Cameron Christie and his Mustangs have been one of the area’s best teams the entire season and Palatine took them down on the road in a consequential game.

So a team had to go. It came down to Glenbrook North and Lincoln-Way East. The Griffins took a heavy loss at home to Yorkville this week and have lost all of their tough games since beating a shorthanded Bloom team in early January.

The Spartans haven’t lost a game, but Josh Fridman is out for the rest of the season, which realistically doesn’t make them the same team. So Glenbrook North is out for now and can head into the postseason with a chip on its shoulder.

The deadline for All-City nominations is Tuesday. I’ll start asking for All-Area nominations tomorrow, but feel free to email them now.

Super 25 for Feb. 19, 2023
With record and last week’s rankings

1. Simeon (26-3) 1
Favorites in Class 3A

2. Benet (29-1) 2
Survived 2 close games

3. Kenwood (24-6) 3
Major goals for March

4. Joliet West (25-5) 4
Drew King picking up offers

5. Curie (19-10) 5
Mike Oliver keeps winning

6. Young (21-6) 6
Another state run?

7. Hillcrest (25-3) 7
Ready for the spotlight

8. Hinsdale Central (28-3) 8
Will have sectional home advantage

9. Brother Rice (27-4) 9
Beat Bogan

10. Downers Grove North (27-3) 10
Handled Oak Park

11. Oswego East (25-5) 11
Beat Plainfield North

12. New Trier (27-4) 12
Won CSL championship

13. Bolingbrook (23-7) 14
Hosts 4A sectional

14. Mount Carmel (24-6) 15
Ceiling is still high

15. St. Rita (21-10) 16
Peaking at right time

16. Proviso East (22-6) 17
Took down Leyden

17. Marian Catholic (24-7) 22
Beat Marist, DLS

18. Yorkville (25-5) 23
Beat LWE on the road

19. Palatine (24-6) NR
Won MSL championship

20. Rolling Meadows (25-6) 13
Lost at home to Palatine

21. Marist (23-7) 19
Lost to Marian in OT

22. Lyons (24-5) 20
Survived Lake Park

23. Hyde Park (22-6) 21
Contender in Class 3A

24. Lincoln-Way East (23-5) 18
Dark horse at Bolingbrook

25. Lemont (25-6) 24
Factor at Hillcrest

Next Up In High School Sports
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
Drew Scharnowski’s stellar season leads top-seeded Burlington Central into state playoffs
Emerging Kankakee star Marques Easley picks up offers from Georgia, Alabama and more
Friday’s high school basketball scores
Thursday’s high school basketball scores
Palatine shocks Rolling Meadows, wins MSL title for the first time in 30 years
The Latest
Aisha Murff, owner of Haire’s Gulf Shrimp, makes fried shrimp in the restaurant at 7448 S. Vincennes Ave. in Chatham on the South Side, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Business
Food business program that’s helped South Side staples is looking to train more restaurateurs
FoodLab Chicago, a entrepreneurship program from the Greater Chatham Initiative, counts iconic spots such Haire’s Gulf Shrimp among its alums. The program is opening up again.
By Michael Loria
 
IMG_9381.jpeg
Columnists
Cut your bitterness with cookies
If you’re attending the DeSantis rally in Elmhurst Monday, at least slide by Lezza’s bakery to remind yourself that life isn’t all bad.
By Neil Steinberg
 
waukegan_police.jpg
News
Teen’s family sues Waukegan cops for extracting false confession to a shooting
The lawsuit says police lied to the 15-year-old during his interrogation. His family had to prove he was miles away when the shooting occurred.
By Chip Mitchell | WBEZ Chicago
 
Candidates running in the 24th Ward (clockwise from top left) Creative Scott. Ald. Monique Scott, Traci Treasure Johnson, Edward Ward, Vetress Boyce and Drewone Goldsmith. Not shown Luther Woodruff Jr. and Larry Nelson.
Elections
Appointed Ald. Monique Scott seeks to raise 24th Ward out of ‘slump’ — but rivals say that requires dumping her
Some have argued the alderperson’s appointment to replace her brother is yet another example of political nepotism in a city dominated by family dynasties. But Ald. Monique Scott says she has the credentials for the job.
By Sophie Sherry
 
First Ward candidates (clockwise from top left) former Ald. Proco “Joe” Moreno, Ald. Daniel La Spata, Stephen “Andy” Schneider and Sam Royko.
Elections
Grudge match in North Side’s 1st Ward offers newsy names, while race in affluent 43rd puts money up for debate
It would be the comeback story of the year if disgraced ex-Ald. Proco “Joe” Moreno can unseat Ald. Daniel La Spata in the 1st Ward. And in the wealthy nearby 43rd Ward, Ald. Timmy Knudsen is trying to prevent his appointment from fizzling out as one of the City Council’s shortest terms.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 