The Hardest-Working Paper in America 
Monday, February 20, 2023

Students, faculty return to Michigan State University, a week after mass shooting

Classes resume on the Michigan State campus, where three were killed and five hurt, but some students skipped classes to attend a gun protest at the state capitol.

By  Associated Press
   
Michigan State international students Dheeraj Thota, left, and Chirag Bhansari, both freshman studying computer science, found a single rose on their walk to class as campus opens back up for the first day of classes on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State University is set to return to classes Monday, with officials saying they hope a return to familiarity may help the community heal. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) ORG XMIT: MIFLI101

Michigan State University international students Dheeraj Thota, left, and Chirag Bhansari, both freshmen studying computer science, found a single rose on their way to class Monday. University officials hope a return to normal class schedules will help students heal.

AP Photos

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University students and faculty returned to the East Lansing campus Monday as the university resumed normal operations, one week after a gunman shot and killed three students and injured five others.

The 50,000-student university’s campus remained relatively quiet on the first day back, with many professors allowing students to attend class virtually. Many students skipped class to attend an afternoon protest at the state Capitol in Lansing to call for gun control legislation.

All students at the university this semester will be given a credit/no credit option, which allows students to receive credit for all classes without it impacting their overall grade point average. University officials also asked teachers in an email Friday to “extend as much grace and flexibility as you are able with individual students, now and in the coming weeks.”

Brogan Kelley, a freshman at Michigan State, left East Lansing after last week’s shooting to return home to his family in west Michigan. But he drove back on Sunday so that he could attend class in person. He said that he felt like it was important “to go back about my life.”

“For me, not going to class felt like I would have been letting the shooter win. I didn’t want this one tragedy to define the place I call home and the university that’s giving me my education,” said Kelley said.

Kelley, who was at an off-campus house when the shooting took place, said that the majority of his professors had given students the option to attend class in person or online, with many students choosing the latter.

The shootings at Michigan State happened last Monday during evening classes at Berkey Hall and nearby at the MSU Union. Students across the vast campus were ordered to shelter in place for four hours — “run, hide, fight” if necessary — while police hunted for Anthony McRae, 43, who eventually killed himself when confronted by police not far from his home in Lansing.

Two wounded students remain in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital, university police said Monday. Two other students were in stable condition with another student in “fair condition.”

The university has been criticized by some in the community for returning too quickly. The editorial board of The State News, the student newspaper, wrote Thursday that they wouldn’t attend class next week, either in person or online. More time was needed to heal, the students wrote.

March for Our Lives founder David Hogg, a survivor of a 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, joined hundreds of students and community members at the state Capitol for a sit-down protest Monday. Hogg and other students spoke on the capitol steps, calling for state lawmakers to pass enact gun reform.

“Enough is enough. How many more students have to die until you can hear our cries?” Michigan State senior Kelsey Gruzin said outside the state Capitol.

In the days after the shooting, Michigan Democrats, who control all levels of the state government for the first time in decades, have promised to pass gun-safety measures. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has called for gun control legislation that includes universal background checks, safe storage laws and “extreme risk protection orders.”

“It’s no secret that your governor is probably going to be running for president,” Hogg said Monday. “Are you ready to hold Gretchen Whitmer accountable?”

