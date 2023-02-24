Picture Chicago: 16 must-see photos from the last week

Students and staff release balloons to mourn the loss of student 13-year-old William L. Smith during a balloon release at the Montessori School of Englewood, Tuesday, Feb. 21. Smith, an eighth-grader at the school, was shot and killed Sunday night while traveling in a car in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 111th Street. A-mara Hall, 1, and her father Nasir Hall, 19, also died in the attack.