Friday, February 24, 2023
Mary L. Johnson, the mother of Michael Johnson and an activist who has been fighting for police torture survivors, dances as people sing and clap to “Happy Birthday” during her 90th birthday celebration at Deborah’s Place in East Garfield Park, Saturday, Feb. 18.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Photography News

Picture Chicago: 16 must-see photos from the last week

Campaign efforts, protests and more highlight our photographers’ best photos from the last week.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A woman shields herself from the rain as she crosses North Wabash Avenue near East Washington Street, in The Loop, as rain falls across the Chicagoland area, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. greets Chicago Public Schools students during a news conference at the Field Museum to promote the upcoming NASCAR Chicago Street Race, Tuesday morning, Feb. 21, 2023. NASCAR also announced that it would partner with CPS to create a design competition and curriculum to promote careers in STEM: science, technology, engineering and math.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Students and staff release balloons to mourn the loss of student 13-year-old William L. Smith during a balloon release at The Montessori School of Englewood at 6936 S. Hermitage Ave. in West Englewood, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Darwin Sorrells, 14, hols a photo of classmate 13-year-old William L. Smith during a balloon release to mourn the loss of student 13-year-old William L. Smith at The Montessori School of Englewood at 6936 S Hermitage Ave in West Englewood, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. I Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

R. Kelly’s defense attorneys, Jennifer Bonjean, right, and Ashley Cohen, speak to reporters at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Kelly, 56, was sentenced to one additional year in prison Thursday on top of the 30 years he’s already serving for a New York conviction. A federal jury found Kelly guilty of three counts of producing child pornography and three counts of enticing a minor into criminal sexual activity. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Illinois Artist Laureate Kay Smith, who is a watercolor painter and is turning 100 on February 27, sits inside her home in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Imani Muhammad, owner of Imani’s Original Beans Pies &amp; Fine Foods, prepares navy bean pies at the restaurant at 2423 E. 75th St. in Chatham on the South Side, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Over a hundred activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ visit with supporters and members of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 at the Knights of Columbus 1911 Club in Elmhurst, Monday, Feb. 20.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Former Illinois State Rep. and former Republican Gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey poses with a supporter before heading into a speech by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at the Knights of Columbus 1911 Club in Elmhurst, Monday, Feb. 20.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Nikko Washington stands inside his art installation, “Battle Royale: The New Vanguard Installation 01,” which is about how boxers are “glorified and dehumanized through the media,” according to the exhibit’s description, at the WNDR Museum in the West Loop, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Students at Eli Whitney Elementary School walk past security cameras at the Southwest Side school, Wednesday morning, Feb. 22, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago Teachers Union members attend a press conference outside the Chicago Public Schools headquarters in the Loop, Wednesday, Feb. 22. Members of the union called on Chicago Public Schools to approve proposals for sanctuary charter schools and to provide resources for migrant students amid the influx of migrants bused from Texas and Florida.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Siblings Abdul McWorter Alkalimat, (left) and, Sandra Rosalie McWorter Marsh (right) great-great-granddaughter of Free Frank McWorter, speak with students at the Washburne Culinary and Hospitality Institute at Kennedy-King College in Englewood, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. The McWorter family donated 1700 cookbooks collected over the years by Sandra McWorter. I Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Activists with the Little Village Environmental Justice Organization march towards Ald. Mike Rodriguez’s (22nd) office to deliver a letter demanding accountability from the city for the botched Crawford power plant implosion, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Washburne Culinary and Hospitality Institute student Preston Cisneros prepares a cream for mini buttermilk biscuits at Kennedy-King College in Englewood, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. The McWorter family donated 1,700 cookbooks collected over the years by Sandra McWorter. I Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

