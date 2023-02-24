The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 24, 2023
Chicago Park District hiring fishing instructors

The Chicago Park District has jobs posted for fishing instructors, primarily this summer.

By  Dale Bowman
   
This view of downtown Chicago from Northerly Island is one of the bonuses of working for the Chicago Park District’s Fish ‘N Kids program.

Dale Bowman

The Chicago Park District has posted job openings for fishing instructors.

These are ideal positions for teachers and students over the summer break. Importantly, note the residency requirement.

It is quite the program and I would recommend it for those who meet the requirement.

Carl Vizzone, program and event coordinator, fishing, for the park district, forwarded these details to members of the Chicago Fishing Advisory Committee.

Positions have been posted for the nine positions available under Chicago’s Fish `N Kids program. If you know anyone looking to work a summer job, in the outdoors, fishing, please help spread these links for employment. We are looking for eight camp counselors and one camp coordinator. Applicants must live in Chicago. Fishing experience is a plus. Liking to work with kids is a must. Any questions, feel free to contact me.

Job Description - CAMP COUNSELOR (S) - FISHING (2300082) (taleo.net)

Job Description - CAMP COORDINATOR (S) - FISHING (2300081) (taleo.net)

