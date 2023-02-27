The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 27, 2023
Jimmy Carter was ahead of his time

How much better off would we be today if his programs were passed by Congress?

A file photo of then-Democratic presidential candidate Jimmy Carter on September 1976.

Jeff Taylor/AP Photos

Thank you for publishing Mona Charen’s column, ”Jimmy Carter’s strength and weakness.” Charen mentioned some of the obvious high and low points of his time in office.

She did not mention that he was probably the nicest man to ever sit in the White House. The very nature of his empathetic personality and his outsider status got him elected. Unfortunately, these same qualities hurt his chances to govern and make deals with insiders.

The biggest disappointment to me was the trashing of his energy policy by members of his own party. He had detailed plans for how to cool our planet way before “global warming” and “climate change” were even in our vocabulary. His taxes on “gas guzzling” cars were laughed out of Congress. His advocacy for solar power was thought to be too expensive and inefficient. His thermostat advice was jeered at. I still keep my AC at 78 and my heat at 68.

He did not receive the Nobel Peace Prize for bringing Egypt and Israel together, although the leaders of those two nations did. (He did receive it for his post-presidential work). He is definitely the most successful post-president we have ever had. His Habitat for Humanity, providing housing for those in need, is just one example.

I hope Americans will realize what a great man he was. How much better off would we be today if his programs were passed by Congress?

Jan Goldberg, Riverside

Shelter of last resort?

The article about the unhoused population sheltering at O’Hare Airport highlighted an important problem. The contempt for people who rely on the CTA and especially the Blue Line, however, is truly astonishing.

The unnamed source states “... those [of the unhoused population encamping at O’Hare] who don’t accept the support are being brought to the CTA.”

Before reading your article, I wondered what might have caused the increase of obviously troubled people using the Blue Line during the night, many with visible health issues. Your article answers this question.

We CTA users must conclude these people who are too troubled to accept the help offered at O’Hare and are, therefore, deemed too dangerous for the moneyed clientele the airport attracts, are just the company the city deems suitable for us.

After a long deterioration process, CTA will become absolutely unusable. The city’s only hope is that our next mayor will at least attempt to stop this decline.

Charles Schwab, Logan Square

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the first over-the-counter at-home test that can detect and differentiate between a test result for flu and a test result for COVID-19.&nbsp;&nbsp;
Well
FDA authorizes first at-home combination test for COVID and flu
The Lucira COVID-19 and Flu Home Test is a single-use test, which can be purchased without a prescription.
By Mike Snider | USA Today
 
The Blackhawks have traded Jake McCabe to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks trade Jake McCabe to Maple Leafs
The Hawks will receive right wing Joey Anderson and prospect Pavel Gogolev, as well as a first round draft pick in 2025 and a 2026 second-round pick.
By Sun-Times staff
 
AP23057697787447.jpg
College Sports
South Carolina tops AP women’s basketball poll for 36th consecutive week
Indiana, which lost at the buzzer to then-No. 6 Iowa on Caitlin Clark’s 3-pointer on Sunday, remained No. 2.
By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
 
Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip “Dilbert,” with a blow-up of his title character in his studio in Dublin, Calif.
Nation/World
‘Dilbert’ comic strip dropped by its syndicator over cartoonist Scott Adams’ comments on race
The top executives of Andrews McMeel Universal said they “will never support any commentary rooted in discrimination or hate.”
By David A. Lieb | AP
 
Terry Holland, who elevated Virginia basketball to national prominence during 16 seasons as coach and later had a distinguished career as an athletic administrator, has died. He was 80.
College Sports
Terry Holland, coach who transformed Virginia basketball program, dies at ago 80
Holland compiled a 326-173 record, led Virginia to nine NCAA Tournaments, two Final Fours and the 1980 NIT title.
By Hank Kurz Jr. | Associated Press
 