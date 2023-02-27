Cook County corrections officer and a woman wounded in Near South Side shooting

A Cook County corrections officer and a woman were wounded in a shooting on the Near South Side early Monday.
Paramedics responded to the first block of East Cermak Road about 1 a.m., Chicago Fire Department officials said.
A Cook County corrections officer, 31, was shot in the back and arms and went to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, officials said.
A woman, 27, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with graze wounds to her face and legs, Chicago police said. She was in fair to serious condition, fire officials said.
No one was in custody.
