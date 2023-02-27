The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 27, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

15-year-old boy shot in Grand Crossing

Police said he was found lying on the ground in the 7200 block of South Lafayette Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 15-year-old boy shot in Grand Crossing
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_5.31.26_PM.png

Sun-Times file

A 15-year-old boy was shot Monday afternoon in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

The teen was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the torso and left leg in the 7200 block of South Lafayette Avenue about 12:10 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In News
‘Dilbert’ comic strip dropped by its syndicator over cartoonist Scott Adams’ comments on race
Terry Holland, coach who transformed Virginia basketball program, dies at ago 80
Driver ran stop sign while opening can of beer, seriously injuring Lake County sheriff’s deputy, authorities say
Report highlights mental toll on Chicago residents who applied for guaranteed income program
16-year-old boy among 3 killed in Chicago over weekend, 13-year-old boy among 13 wounded
Cook County corrections officer and a woman wounded in Near South Side shooting
The Latest
Jorge Agustin and Heidi Januszewski, of La Casa Norte, knock on doors and hand out flyers Friday afternoon near 35th Street and California Avenue as part of a “get out the vote” campaign targeting Latino voters in Chicago.
La Voz Chicago
Organizaciones sin fines de lucro impulsan el voto latino tocando miles de puertas
Los líderes del grupo enfatizaron que el esfuerzo no es partidista. Están enfocados en asegurarse de que los votantes sepan cómo votar y ayudarlos a tener un plan para hacerlo.
By Michael Loria
 
Immigration lawyer Sara Dady, who says of DCFS’s inaction on U visa certification requests: “They are defying state law.”
La Voz Chicago
Agencia de DCFS está obstruyendo las solicitudes de visa U en Illinois
DCFS hasta ahora ha tardado más de cuatro años para establecer un proceso para revisar las solicitudes, lo que podría negarle a cientos de familias la oportunidad de obtener un estatus migratorio legal.
By Carlos Ballesteros | Injustice Watch
 
Patricia Walsh, 71, of Lincoln Park, receives her “I Voted!” sticker after early voting in the Feb. 28 municipal election Monday at the Lincoln Park Branch Library on the North Side.
Editorials
There’s a lot at stake for Chicago. Vote
From City Hall to wards to police district councils, there’s precious little margin for error as we Chicagoans pick our city’s next top leaders.
By CST Editorial Board
 
“I voted” stickers sit on a table inside the Chicago Board of Elections’ Loop Super Site for early voting on Oct. 1, 2020.
Editorials
Why we are not endorsing
The Sun-Times can no longer make political endorsements, but we’re still committed to providing information for voters.
By CST Editorial Board
 
The Blackhawks have traded Jake McCabe to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks trade Jake McCabe, Sam Lafferty to Maple Leafs for picks, prospects
The Hawks received a 2025 first-round pick, 2026 second-round pick and low-tier forward prospects Joey Anderson and Pavel Gogolev while also sending two fifth-round picks to Toronto.
By Sun-Times staff
 