15-year-old boy shot in Grand Crossing

A 15-year-old boy was shot Monday afternoon in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.
The teen was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the torso and left leg in the 7200 block of South Lafayette Avenue about 12:10 p.m., according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
