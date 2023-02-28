The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Elections News Politics

Southwest Side incumbents jump to early leads — including one who rebuked Madigan

The contests in the 13th, 14th and 23rd wards were framed by the aggressive work in recent years of the office of U.S. Attorney John Lausch, which secured expansive racketeering indictments against Madigan and Ald. Edward M. Burke (14th).

By  Jon Seidel and Maria Gardner Lara
   
SHARE Southwest Side incumbents jump to early leads — including one who rebuked Madigan
_Quinn.jpeg

Ald. Marty Quinn (13th), who is running for re-election, speaks to a resident as he campaigns in the West Lawn neighborhood on Saturday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Two incumbent Southwest Side City Council members took healthy leads in early voting results Tuesday night — including one who has distanced herself from indicted former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan.

The contests in the 13th, 14th and 23rd wards were framed by the aggressive work in recent years of the office of U.S. Attorney John Lausch, which secured expansive racketeering indictments against Madigan and Ald. Edward M. Burke (14th).

Ald. Silvana Tabares led Tuesday night in the 23rd Ward, Ald. Marty Quinn led in the 13th, and candidate Jeylú Gutiérrez was leading in the 14th. But the results were somewhat clouded by the large number of outstanding mail-in ballots.

Related

In the 23rd Ward, Tabares faced a challenge from community organizer and small-business owner Eddie Guillen. Tabares had 72.11% of the vote with 90.91% of precincts counted.

Guillen is a former chief of staff for state Rep. Angie Guerrero-Cuellar, who was appointed by Madigan to replace him after he resigned from the General Assembly in 2021. Guillen did not respond to an interview request during the campaign.

Tabares was initially appointed to her City Council seat by former Mayor Rahm Emanuel when Ald. Mike Zalewski retired in 2018. Tabares was then a close Madigan ally. 

But when Madigan gave up his seat in the Illinois House, Tabares called for a “transparent” process to replace him, and she didn’t vote for Madigan’s initial choice. 

Tabares explained Tuesday that residents want an independent voice.

“They want somebody that’s going to stand up for police, standing up for public safety, and my opponent is not going to speak up,” Tabares said at a casual election-night party at Home Run Inn. “You know, he’s going to take his orders from his boss, Mike Madigan, and our ward can’t afford that.”

_Tabares.JPG

Ald. Silvana Tabares (23rd) greeted supporters at her election night party at Home Run Inn.

Maria Gardner Lara

The neighboring 13th Ward has long been a Madigan stronghold. That’s where Quinn faced a challenge from Paul Bruton, a stay-at-home dad and former analyst at the Chicago Office of the Inspector General. Quinn had 87.78% of the vote with 90% of precincts counted.

Though Quinn acknowledged during the campaign that Madigan would drop in to the office space they share at 65th Avenue and Pulaski Road “from time to time,” Quinn insisted he was running his own campaign.

Meanwhile, Bruton said it was Madigan’s March 2022 indictment that prompted him to run.

_14th.jpeg

Jeylú Gutiérrez (left), campaigns in the Gage Park neighborhood last week; Rival candidate Raul Reyes (right) in an undated photo.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times; reyesfor14.com

Finally, in the nearby 14th Ward, Burke had a chance to run again after a federal judge scheduled his racketeering trial for November. Burke ultimately chose not to seek what would have been another record-setting 15th term. 

That set up Tuesday’s race between Gutiérrez — who put her name in the ring even before Burke opted out of the contest — and Raul Reyes. 

Gutiérrez had 63.93% of the vote with 86.67% of precincts counted.

Gutiérrez is district director for Cook County Commissioner Alma Anaya, and Reyes is a City Clerk’s office employee who once worked for Burke’s brother, former state Rep. Dan Burke.

The ward is now a Latino stronghold, with its political map dramatically redrawn last year to eliminate Burke’s most favorable precincts. Four years ago, Burke won re-election roughly two months after being charged with attempted extortion.

Contributing: Tina Sfondeles

Next Up In Elections
It’s easier when you pick your voters
Crime defines Chicago mayoral race: ‘The No. 1, 2 and 3 issue’
Chicago elections see sluggish turnout
Progressive leaders can blame themselves if Garcia or Johnson fail to make mayoral runoff
With the Chicago mayoral race in voters’ hands, the outcome might not be known for days
Prayers up with election countdown: Chicago mayoral candidates canvass churches in final push — and warn of ‘false prophets’
The Latest
IMG_7271.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Baja participación y desorganización en algunos sitios de votación del lado noroeste
Algunos lugares de votación se sintieron desorganizados y caóticos. En la Escuela Primaria William P. Nixon, los votantes pudieron haber sido expuestos a alguien con COVID-19.
By Vanessa Lopez
 
GettyImages_1452174844.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Bear Down & Out’: Insightful documentary sums up why Chicago’s on the verge of losing its team
A timely, valuable piece of work, NBC Sports Chicago’s overview is must-see TV for hardcore Bears fans and for anyone in the Chicago area.
By Richard Roeper
 
Chicago City Council, meeting on May 29, 2019.
Elections
It’s easier when you pick your voters
Chicago’s gerrymandered ward map is the forgotten participant in Tuesday’s City Council elections.
By Neil Steinberg
 
IMG_0802.JPG
La Voz Chicago
Los votantes latinos animan a otros residentes hispanohablantes a ejercer su voto
Algunos votantes latinos quieren más representación latina en el Ayuntamiento, pero para la mayoría, llegar a fin de mes es su primera prioridad.
By Ambar Colón
 
Tamez.jpg
Columnists
Crime defines Chicago mayoral race: ‘The No. 1, 2 and 3 issue’
The Chicago mayor — and the 50 City Council members — will have to deal with 66 members of police oversight panels. How much power they wield remains to be seen.
By Lynn Sweet
 