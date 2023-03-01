The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Things To Do Entertainment and Culture Music

Things to do in Chicago March 2-8: The Mix

The family musical “Annie,” the dancers of Alvin Ailey and new interactive art at Navy Pier are among the highlights in the week ahead.

By  Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE Things to do in Chicago March 2-8: The Mix
Ellie Pulsifer and Christopher Swan star in “Annie” at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.

Ellie Pulsifer (left) and Christopher Swan (center) star in “Annie” at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.

Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Theater

  • “Describe the Night” is Rajiv Joseph’s thriller that follows the unlikely lives of seven people as they unearth mysteries tied to a wartime journal written by Jewish author Isaac Babel and buried by decades of history and fiction. Austin Pendleton directs. From March 2-April 9 at Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted. Tickets: $20-$86. Visit steppenwolf.org.
Ensemble member Glenn Davis, director/ensemble member Austin Pendleton and ensemble member Karen Rodriguez in rehearsal for Steppenwolf Theatre’s Chicago premiere of Describe The Night by ensemble member Rajiv Joseph, directed by ensemble member Austin Pendleton. Photo by Joel Moorman.

Director Austin Pendleton (center) rehearses a scene with Glenn Davis (left) and Karen Rodriguez for Steppenwolf Theatre’s premiere of “Describe the Night.”

Joel Moorman

  • Developed in the Goodman Theatre’s New Stages program, “Layalina” is the story of an intergenerational family and their efforts to create a new sense of home after emigrating. Divan Battat directs. From March 3-April 2 at Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn. Tickets: $15-$50. Visit goodmantheatre.org.
  • The Tony Award-winning musical “Annie” features the beloved, red-headed title character and iconic songs: “It’s the Hard Knock Life,” “Easy Street” and, of course, “Tomorrow.” From March 7-19 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph. Tickets: $35-$95. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
  • “Lost Realms: Improvised Musicals From Beyond” visits a different genre of sci-fi and fantasy each week, transforming audience suggestions into an entirely original full-length musical featuring live music from The Lost Band. Created and directed by Keenan Camp. Begins March 3 in an open-ended run at Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark. Tickets: $20. Visit otherworldtheatre.org.
  • Sor Juana Festival, a celebration of the accomplishments of Mexican women, showcases diverse artists and social impact leaders from the U.S. and Mexico. Included are theater, music and dance performances, art experiences and more. From March 4-May 13 at National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W. 19th. Ticket prices vary. For a complete schedule visit nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org.
  • Vicki Quade’s “Easter Bunny Bingo” features Mrs. Mary Margaret O’Brien, a former nun, hosting a bingo game and talking about Easter traditions. Alternating in the role are Quade, Liz Cloud and Nancy Greco. From March 3-April 8 at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $35. Visit greenhousetheater.org.
  • Ghostlight Ensemble presents a staged reading of “The Shadow of a Doubt,” a play by novelist Edith Wharton, set at the turn of the 20th century, which explores issues surrounding social position, remarriage, the roles of women and euthanasia. At 6:30 p.m. March 8 at Driehaus Museum, 40 E. Erie. Tickets: $40. Visit driehausmuseum.org.

Dance

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Kyle Abraham’s “Are You in Your Feelings.”

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Kyle Abraham’s “Are You in Your Feelings?”

Photo ©Paul Kolnik

  • Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns with three programs featuring works by Kyle Abraham (”Are You in Your Feelings?”), Jamar Roberts (“In a Sentimental Mood”), Paul Taylor (“Duet”), Twyla Tharp (“Roy’s Joys”) and an all-Ailey program of classic pieces including “The River” and “Cry.” Each evening ends with Ailey’s masterpiece, the always inspiring “Revelations.” From March 8-12 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $40+. Visit auditoriumtheatre.org.
  • Winifred Haun & Dancers present “New Work by Chicago Dancemakers,” three evenings highlighting pieces by Summer Smith, Silvita Diaz Brown, Mandy Milligan, Mariah Eastman, Julia Schaeffer, Movement Revolution Dance Crew, Sarita Smith Childs and Lonny Gordon. At 7 p.m. March 3-4 and 5 p.m. March 5 at Links Hall, 3111 N. Western. Tickets: $35. Visit winifredhaun.org.

Music

Choir! Choir! Choir!

Choir! Choir! Choir!

Lindsay Duncan Photo

  • Toronto-based Choir! Choir! Choir! is led by Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman, a duo that lets the audience be the choir. With a goal of celebrating music and pushing the boundaries between practice and performance, they’ll teach the audience the song “Something” for an epic George Harrison sing-along. At 7:30 and 9:30 pm (first show is sold out but tickets remain for the second) at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $25. Visit oldtownschool.org.
  • Black Opry Revue, a consortium that wants to change how Black artists have been overlooked in American roots music, has a roster that includes well-known artists and up-and-comers. This performance features Julie Williams, Nikki Morgan, Tylar Bryant, Tae Lewis and The Kentucky Gentlemen. At 6:30 p.m. March 4 at Lund Auditorium, Dominican University, 7900 W. Division, River Forest. Tickets: $28. Visit dom.edu/arts-minds.
  • Violinist Joshua Bell and pianist Daniil Trifonov team up for this joint chamber recital at that features three staples of the violin sonata repertoire: Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No. 1 in D Major, Prokofiev’s Violin Sonata No. 1 in F Minor and Franck’s Violin Sonata. At 8 p.m. March 2 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan. Tickets: $65+. Visit cso.org.

Museums & Galleries

The interactive “Solstice” is open at Navy Pier.

The interactive “Solstice” is open at Navy Pier.

Lawrence Elizabeth Knox

  • The new interactive art installation, “Solstice,” created by the Montreal-based digital art studio Iregular, allows viewers to take control of the environment around them. After activating a giant spinning globe, participants pick their path through a series of doors, each creating a distinct array of glowing light and sound. To April 16 at Navy Pier, 600 W. Grand. Admission is free. Visit navypier.org.
“The Silver Walking Warko Buffalo.”

“The Silver Walking Warko Buffalo.”

John Soss Photo

  • “Pick Up the Pieces” is a photo exhibit featuring new work by John Soss, who creates collages out of objects found while walking along Lake Michigan beaches. The colorful collages that define the project will be on display as well as the addition of black and white images. From noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (March 3-April 30) at Tony Fitzpatrick’s The Dime & T.F. Projects, 1513 N. Western. Admission is free. Visit johnsossphotography.com.

Family Fun

There’s fun for the whole family at “Jurassic Quest.”

There’s fun for the whole family at “Jurassic Quest.”

Courtesy Jurassic Quest

  • Families can walk among the dinosaurs when the popular interactive experience, “Jurassic Quest,” returns bigger than ever. There are rideable dinosaurs, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and more. From March 3-5 at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand. Admission: $19-$36. Visit jurassicquest.com
  • “Monster Jam” is adrenaline-charged fun featuring world-class motorsport competitors locked in a game of speed and skill. In addition to the competition, fans can take part in a Monster Jam Pit Party — see the trucks up-close, meet the drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures and more. From March 3-5 at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim, Rosemont. Tickets: $20+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
The Chicago Polar Plunge returns to the lakefront on March 5.

The Chicago Polar Plunge returns to the lakefront on March 5.

Chicago Photo Press

  • With such a mild winter, it’s a good year to take the plunge. Now in its 23rd year, the Chicago Polar Plunge benefits the Special Olympics Chicago/Special Children’s Charities program. All the fun takes place at 10 a.m. March 5 at North Avenue Beach. For information on registering, visit chicagopolarplunge.org.
  • Celebrate the colorful Hindu springtime festival Holi from 1-5 p.m. March 4 at Navy Pier (600 E. Grand). Guests can throw handfuls of colored powder (available for purchase) and enjoy live music, dance and educational programming inside the Aon Grand Ballroom. Admission is free. For more information, visit navypier.org.

Next Up In Entertainment
Kiss goodbye: Band announces final dates of farewell tour, including Rosemont concert
‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ can’t be taken seriously, or humorously
AMC movie theater popcorn coming to Walmart in new at-home snack line
Dear Abby: He likes wearing lingerie, wishes wife accepted it
Author or poser? Michael Shannon keeps us guessing in ‘A Little White Lie’
Horoscope for Wednesday, March 1, 2023
The Latest
Two people were injured when a man purposely drove into a tree during an argument Mar. 1, 2023 in Beach Park.
Crime
Gurnee man drives into tree while arguing with passenger in Beach Park
The man, 68, and a 36-year-old woman were arguing when the man said he was going to “end both of their lives,” sped up and struck a tree, authorities said. Both were injured.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A Nissan logo. Nissan’s recall covers Rogues from the 2014 through 2020 model years and Rogue Sports from 2017 through 2022.
Nissan recalls more than 809,000 Rogue SUVs because a key defect can cut off engine
Nissan says the SUVs have jackknife folding keys that might not stay fully open. If driven with the key partially folded, a driver could touch the fob, inadvertently turning off the engine. Nissan hasn’t come up with a fix.
By Associated Press
 
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown addresses reporters at City Hall on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
City Hall
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown resigns
Every one of the eight mayoral challengers had vowed to fire Brown as their first order of business, including the two remaining candidates in the April 4 runoff: Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson.
By Fran Spielman
 
Jeylu Gutierrez, joins Jesús “Chuy” García election night party at the Apollo’s 2000 Theatre. Gutierrez had a commanding lead in the race for the 14th Ward seat on the City Council.
La Voz Chicago
Varias contiendas de concejales podrían avanzar a una segunda vuelta
Por lo menos 10 de las 40 contiendas disputadas podrían avanzar a una segunda vuelta, lo que ocurre cuando hay más de dos candidatos en una contienda y nadie asegura más del 50% del voto.
By Robert HerguthMatthew Hendrickson, and 1 more
 
An American Ethanol label is shown on a NASCAR race car gas tank at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Nov. 1, 2014.
Business
Midwest could add more ethanol to gasoline under EPA plan
The proposed rule is a victory for the biofuels industry, which for years has pushed to allow sales of gasoline blended with 15% ethanol during the summer.
By Scott McFetridge | AP
 