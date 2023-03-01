Things to do in Chicago March 2-8: The Mix

Theater
- “Describe the Night” is Rajiv Joseph’s thriller that follows the unlikely lives of seven people as they unearth mysteries tied to a wartime journal written by Jewish author Isaac Babel and buried by decades of history and fiction. Austin Pendleton directs. From March 2-April 9 at Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted. Tickets: $20-$86. Visit steppenwolf.org.
- Developed in the Goodman Theatre’s New Stages program, “Layalina” is the story of an intergenerational family and their efforts to create a new sense of home after emigrating. Divan Battat directs. From March 3-April 2 at Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn. Tickets: $15-$50. Visit goodmantheatre.org.
- The Tony Award-winning musical “Annie” features the beloved, red-headed title character and iconic songs: “It’s the Hard Knock Life,” “Easy Street” and, of course, “Tomorrow.” From March 7-19 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph. Tickets: $35-$95. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
- “Lost Realms: Improvised Musicals From Beyond” visits a different genre of sci-fi and fantasy each week, transforming audience suggestions into an entirely original full-length musical featuring live music from The Lost Band. Created and directed by Keenan Camp. Begins March 3 in an open-ended run at Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark. Tickets: $20. Visit otherworldtheatre.org.
- Sor Juana Festival, a celebration of the accomplishments of Mexican women, showcases diverse artists and social impact leaders from the U.S. and Mexico. Included are theater, music and dance performances, art experiences and more. From March 4-May 13 at National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W. 19th. Ticket prices vary. For a complete schedule visit nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org.
- Vicki Quade’s “Easter Bunny Bingo” features Mrs. Mary Margaret O’Brien, a former nun, hosting a bingo game and talking about Easter traditions. Alternating in the role are Quade, Liz Cloud and Nancy Greco. From March 3-April 8 at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $35. Visit greenhousetheater.org.
- Ghostlight Ensemble presents a staged reading of “The Shadow of a Doubt,” a play by novelist Edith Wharton, set at the turn of the 20th century, which explores issues surrounding social position, remarriage, the roles of women and euthanasia. At 6:30 p.m. March 8 at Driehaus Museum, 40 E. Erie. Tickets: $40. Visit driehausmuseum.org.
Dance
- Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns with three programs featuring works by Kyle Abraham (”Are You in Your Feelings?”), Jamar Roberts (“In a Sentimental Mood”), Paul Taylor (“Duet”), Twyla Tharp (“Roy’s Joys”) and an all-Ailey program of classic pieces including “The River” and “Cry.” Each evening ends with Ailey’s masterpiece, the always inspiring “Revelations.” From March 8-12 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $40+. Visit auditoriumtheatre.org.
- Winifred Haun & Dancers present “New Work by Chicago Dancemakers,” three evenings highlighting pieces by Summer Smith, Silvita Diaz Brown, Mandy Milligan, Mariah Eastman, Julia Schaeffer, Movement Revolution Dance Crew, Sarita Smith Childs and Lonny Gordon. At 7 p.m. March 3-4 and 5 p.m. March 5 at Links Hall, 3111 N. Western. Tickets: $35. Visit winifredhaun.org.
Music
- Toronto-based Choir! Choir! Choir! is led by Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman, a duo that lets the audience be the choir. With a goal of celebrating music and pushing the boundaries between practice and performance, they’ll teach the audience the song “Something” for an epic George Harrison sing-along. At 7:30 and 9:30 pm (first show is sold out but tickets remain for the second) at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $25. Visit oldtownschool.org.
- Black Opry Revue, a consortium that wants to change how Black artists have been overlooked in American roots music, has a roster that includes well-known artists and up-and-comers. This performance features Julie Williams, Nikki Morgan, Tylar Bryant, Tae Lewis and The Kentucky Gentlemen. At 6:30 p.m. March 4 at Lund Auditorium, Dominican University, 7900 W. Division, River Forest. Tickets: $28. Visit dom.edu/arts-minds.
- Violinist Joshua Bell and pianist Daniil Trifonov team up for this joint chamber recital at that features three staples of the violin sonata repertoire: Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No. 1 in D Major, Prokofiev’s Violin Sonata No. 1 in F Minor and Franck’s Violin Sonata. At 8 p.m. March 2 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan. Tickets: $65+. Visit cso.org.
Museums & Galleries
- The new interactive art installation, “Solstice,” created by the Montreal-based digital art studio Iregular, allows viewers to take control of the environment around them. After activating a giant spinning globe, participants pick their path through a series of doors, each creating a distinct array of glowing light and sound. To April 16 at Navy Pier, 600 W. Grand. Admission is free. Visit navypier.org.
- “Pick Up the Pieces” is a photo exhibit featuring new work by John Soss, who creates collages out of objects found while walking along Lake Michigan beaches. The colorful collages that define the project will be on display as well as the addition of black and white images. From noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (March 3-April 30) at Tony Fitzpatrick’s The Dime & T.F. Projects, 1513 N. Western. Admission is free. Visit johnsossphotography.com.
Family Fun
- Families can walk among the dinosaurs when the popular interactive experience, “Jurassic Quest,” returns bigger than ever. There are rideable dinosaurs, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and more. From March 3-5 at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand. Admission: $19-$36. Visit jurassicquest.com.
- “Monster Jam” is adrenaline-charged fun featuring world-class motorsport competitors locked in a game of speed and skill. In addition to the competition, fans can take part in a Monster Jam Pit Party — see the trucks up-close, meet the drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures and more. From March 3-5 at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim, Rosemont. Tickets: $20+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- With such a mild winter, it’s a good year to take the plunge. Now in its 23rd year, the Chicago Polar Plunge benefits the Special Olympics Chicago/Special Children’s Charities program. All the fun takes place at 10 a.m. March 5 at North Avenue Beach. For information on registering, visit chicagopolarplunge.org.
- Celebrate the colorful Hindu springtime festival Holi from 1-5 p.m. March 4 at Navy Pier (600 E. Grand). Guests can throw handfuls of colored powder (available for purchase) and enjoy live music, dance and educational programming inside the Aon Grand Ballroom. Admission is free. For more information, visit navypier.org.
The Latest
The man, 68, and a 36-year-old woman were arguing when the man said he was going to “end both of their lives,” sped up and struck a tree, authorities said. Both were injured.
Nissan says the SUVs have jackknife folding keys that might not stay fully open. If driven with the key partially folded, a driver could touch the fob, inadvertently turning off the engine. Nissan hasn’t come up with a fix.
Every one of the eight mayoral challengers had vowed to fire Brown as their first order of business, including the two remaining candidates in the April 4 runoff: Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson.
Por lo menos 10 de las 40 contiendas disputadas podrían avanzar a una segunda vuelta, lo que ocurre cuando hay más de dos candidatos en una contienda y nadie asegura más del 50% del voto.
The proposed rule is a victory for the biofuels industry, which for years has pushed to allow sales of gasoline blended with 15% ethanol during the summer.