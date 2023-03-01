The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Lightfoot is an achiever, but she’s not suited to politics

Known as an excellent attorney and very hard worker, the mayor was an achiever. Yet, in the end, Lori Lightfoot was simply not a good politician. Politics is often about making concessions, building alliances and, quite simply, getting along with others.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks at her election night rally at the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council in River North after conceding to Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson on Feb. 28.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks at her election night rally at the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council in River North after conceding to Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson on Feb. 28.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Mary Mitchell’s column regarding Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s battles though her term as mayor was insightful. Lightfoot faced challenges that her predecessors did not have to confront. Some of her accomplishments went unnoticed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and crime, which dominated the attention of Chicagoans. Known as an excellent attorney and very hard worker, the mayor was an achiever.

Yet, in the end, Lightfoot was simply not a good politician. As we all know, in Chicago, this is integral. On many occasions, she was incapable of or unwilling to compromise.

Unfairly, politics is often a popularity contest, and politics is often about making concessions, building alliances and, quite simply, getting along with others. As is well known, more than once Lightfoot was referred to as a “bully” and was at times combative. She had public clashes with the media, unions, multiple politicians, police and current and former employees of the city. All of them influential voting bases.

Lightfoot is certainly bright, tenacious, confident and tough. Quite unfairly, such characteristics are at times resented when possessed by a female politician. Still, Lightfoot’s own disposition may have cost her a second term.

As Theodore Roosevelt said, “The most important single ingredient in the formula of success is knowing how to get along with people.”

Terry Takash, Western Springs

Double standards

Lori Lightfoot ruled exactly as Richard M. Daley did. However, power-hungry, “my way or the highway” petty political shenanigans go down better with Chicago voters when they are done by a straight white man than by a gay block woman. 

At least she didn’t destroy any airports or sell off something important for pennies on the dollar.

Don Anderson, Oak Park

Homelessness, lack of security up in the air

Being a frequent traveler in and out of O’Hare Airport, I’ve seen first-hand the homeless problem there and the definite increase in the homeless over the years. Most blend in, but there are some who beg or create scenes, scaring some travelers. And yet, I see no police presence.

The scary part is that if the homeless can nonchalantly walk into the airport and make themselves at home, what’s to prevent a terrorist with a bomb or someone with a gun doing the same? I’ve seen how easy it is to enter unsecured areas of the airport

Private sources tell me that many security personnel are upstairs watching women coming and going into the airport. So instead of controlling the homeless and keeping their eyes open for possible security threats, they’re “fishing.” In addition to the homelessness, the lack of security professionals paying attention must be addressed.

Barbara Piltaver, Schiller Park

A man was shot to death Mar. 20, 2022, in Roseland.
Woman fatally shot in Austin
The woman, 54, was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center after being shot in the face.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks to the media outside Manny’s Deli in the West Loop on Election Day on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
COLUMNA: Lightfoot debería haber avanzado a la segunda vuelta, pero fue una lucha que no podía ganar
Lightfoot invirtió recursos municipales en vecindarios negros y latinos que fueron descuidados durante mucho tiempo.
By Mary Mitchell
 
Former Speaker of the House Michael Madigan parks in the garage at his Southwest Side home on March 2, 2022.
Madigan’s attorneys seek to dismiss part of his indictment, Lightfoot’s loss and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a five-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
merlin_97442562.jpg
Jessie Fuentes reemplaza a Maldonado, concejal Villegas y Jessica Gutiérrez avanzan cada uno a la segunda vuelta
Además, el concejal Félix Cardona Jr. parecía estar en condiciones de lograr un segundo mandato.
By Andy Grimm and Allison Novelo
 
Cook County commissioner Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters at El Palais Bu-Sche on the West Side Tuesday night.
Fresh on the runoff trail, Johnson vows to provide ‘what the families want’ — not rival’s ‘failed politics of old’
The mayoral candidate told the Sun-Times he wants to ensure that “our schools are fully supported and funded,” and Chicagoans have “reliable transportation, good paying jobs, affordable housing” and can own their own homes. “I mean, these are things that are not extreme or radical ideas.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 